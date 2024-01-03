Twitch outlaws implied nudity in updated Community Guidelines Twitch is bringing down the hammer on those that imply nudity in their livestreams, effective immediately.

Twitch has seen many fads, commonly referred to as metas, come and go over the years. One of the more recent metas saw streamers pushing the limits of implied nudity, often covering forbidden parts of their bodies with censor bars or keeping them just off screen. It’s been a point of debate throughout the community over the past month, and Twitch has stepped in to put an end to it. Implied nudity has been banned on Twitch, effective today.

Twitch released a blog post today to inform its community of the updated guidelines, which take direct aim at implied nudity on the livestreaming platform. The company states that while most of these streams have been properly labeled as adult content, the thumbnails are still visible and disruptive to users browsing through Twitch’s directory.

For those areas of the body where coverage is required, the coverage must be fully opaque; sheer or partially see-through clothing does not constitute coverage. Note also, that streamers must appropriately categorize their content. For example, streamers that use the attire exception that is granted when streaming near a pool or a hot tub, are expected to use the “Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches” category when classifying this content. While at times, we simply reclassify the stream into the appropriate category, repeated failure to appropriately classify a stream will lead to an enforcement action.

This marks Twitch’s third sexual content/attire-related policy update in less than a month, as the company has looked to navigate one of the platform’s more controversial trends in recent memory. For more Twitch news, be sure to visit our dedicated topic page.