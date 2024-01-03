New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Twitch outlaws implied nudity in updated Community Guidelines

Twitch is bringing down the hammer on those that imply nudity in their livestreams, effective immediately.
Donovan Erskine
Twitch
8

Twitch has seen many fads, commonly referred to as metas, come and go over the years. One of the more recent metas saw streamers pushing the limits of implied nudity, often covering forbidden parts of their bodies with censor bars or keeping them just off screen. It’s been a point of debate throughout the community over the past month, and Twitch has stepped in to put an end to it. Implied nudity has been banned on Twitch, effective today.

Twitch released a blog post today to inform its community of the updated guidelines, which take direct aim at implied nudity on the livestreaming platform. The company states that while most of these streams have been properly labeled as adult content, the thumbnails are still visible and disruptive to users browsing through Twitch’s directory.

The Twitch typography logo hanging from a ceiling.

This marks Twitch’s third sexual content/attire-related policy update in less than a month, as the company has looked to navigate one of the platform’s more controversial trends in recent memory. For more Twitch news, be sure to visit our dedicated topic page.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 3, 2024 10:10 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Twitch outlaws implied nudity in updated Community Guidelines

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 3, 2024 12:33 PM

      I'm naked under my clothes. Put me in Twitch jail!

    • WhoaEagleRay legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 3, 2024 12:37 PM

      black hand white hand twitch and saudi arabia

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 3, 2024 1:24 PM

      lol this is quite the pivot from allowing artistic nudity two weeks ago

    • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 3, 2024 1:42 PM

      Everyone is nude under their clothes. Next up “Twitch bans everyone from the platform”

      • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 3, 2024 1:46 PM

        Wearing clothes is the opposite of implying nudity, isn't it?

        • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          January 3, 2024 1:49 PM

          But they are nude under them, we can’t be having that. That’s too risky!

          • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 3, 2024 2:04 PM

            Oh, I thought twitch is only banning implied nudity.

            • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              January 3, 2024 2:09 PM

              I mean it’s their platform so they can ban whoever they want. I am sure they just mean stuff that is more obvious, but I think they also want it to not be so obvious so they can say they are doing something while not doing something.

              • sneakyalmond legacy 10 years
                reply
                January 3, 2024 2:56 PM

                I think it's just implied nudity. Putting clothes on is the opposite of implying nudity.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 3, 2024 1:51 PM

      Who cares if they see ppl playing video games naked, everyone does that, right?

      Right?

      • Junktown legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 3, 2024 2:10 PM

        Yes, but some people only do it for money and I'm not sure how much gaming is actually involved.

