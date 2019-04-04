Splatoon 2 Ketchup vs Mayonnaise Splatfest returns next month
After a long absence, the popular Splatfest event makes its return in Splatoon 2 next month. Here comes the competition of best condiments between ketchup and mayo.
The Splatocalypse has arrived. Here's when the the final Splatoon 2 Chaos vs Order Splatfest begins and ends.
Four of the world's top teams entered the Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019, but only one team could win, and it was Japan's GG Boyz.
Here's what Nintendo fans can expect to see from the beloved company during E3 2019.
New weapons and Weapon Badges land in the latest Splatoon 2 update version 4.6.0 on the Nintendo Switch.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is less than 10,000 copies away from outselling Splatoon 2 and taking over the spot of Nintendo Switch's top seller.
For a limited time, gamers can try out the Splatoon 2 Special Demo and a free-trial of Nintendo Switch Online.
Players of all skill levels are invited to participate in the Smash Ultimate and Splatoon 2 qualifiers.
The weapon train has reached the end of the tracks for Splatoon 2, as next week's Version 4.3.0 update will include the last of the game's new weapons.
Trick or treat, smell our feet, give us something squid-tastic to eat!