Splatoon 2 North American Open June 2020 tournament announced by Nintendo Following the recent Splatfest, Splatoon 2 is getting a North American Open online tournament event coming up in June 2020, bringing new competition to the beloved game.

It was really cool to see Splatoon 2 return with an all-new Splatfest after quite some time away, but it would appear that Nintendo isn’t done, moving right along with new events for the Splatoon community. A new online event - the Splatoon 2 North American Open June 2020 tournament - is set to give Splatoon 2 teams a new chance at competitive glory.

Nintendo announced the Splatoon 2 North American Open June 2020 tournament via Twitter on May 26, 2020, with further details and registration opened on Battlefy. On June 14 and June 21, 2020, registered teams throughout the US, Mexico, and Canada will compete to outlast one another in single-elimination, best-of-5 Ranked Battle matches. Much like the recently announced Super Smash Bros Ultimate Online Open, the winning teams will be awarded with codes for digital copies of Nintendo Switch games and content, including Arms, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, and Mario Tennis Aces.

Grab your squad & get ready to splat it out for total victory with the #Splatoon2 North American Open June 2020 tournament, running 6/14 and 6/21! Stay tuned for more competitive tournaments as part of the @NintendoVS Summer Series of events.



The prize might be a little bit flimsy, especially in comparisons to tournaments like the Magic: The Gathering Arena Open and its $2000 cash prizes. That said, it’s definitely good to see more competition and events in Splatoon 2. Unlike Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Splatoon 2 has a sturdy online system and it should make for some very good matches in its Open event. Having just finished an all-new Splatfest (the return of Mayo vs. Ketchup) for the first time in a little under a year, it’s been quite a cool month of Splatoon 2 competition.

Could this renewed competition mean more fun is on the way for the Splatoon community? It remains to be seen, but until we hear more, get your Splatoon 2 squads together and get ready for a throwdown before the registration period ends on the first event day of June 14.