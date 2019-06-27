New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Powers and the Future of Console Entertainment

The first season of Powers, a comic book inspired PlayStation Network exclusive television show, concluded this week and it's difficult to say whether or not it left a lasting impression. However, it is the first step toward another front in the ongoing console battle: original TV programming.

Powers Review: Breaking Normal

Powers, a new original television series based on the comic book of the same name, premieres today on the PlayStation Network. How well does this mature superpowered drama fly?

