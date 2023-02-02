Sony has more than 10 video game adaptations in the works Following Uncharted's success, Sony is turning more games into movies and shows.

Last year, the Uncharted film brought one of gaming’s most beloved franchises to the big screen. The Tom Holland-starred movie gave fans a new iteration of Nathan Drake and his iconic adventures. While it’s fair to say the response to the movie was lukewarm, a whole lot of people went to see it. The Uncharted movie was so financially successful, that Sony has confirmed that it has 10 video game adaptations in the works.

The announcement from Sony can be found on page 18 of its Q3 2022 earnings report. The company boasts the Uncharted movie’s box office success, promising that it won’t be the last PlayStation story on the big screen.



Source: Sony Pictures

Following on from Uncharted, which recorded box office revenue of more than 400 million U.S. dollars worldwide, more than 10 projects are underway to convert game IP to video including Gran Turismo and God of War.

Of the 10 film and television adaptations in the work at Sony, we already knew about two of them: Amazon’s God of War series and Neil Blomkamp’s Gran Turismo movie. The other eight projects remain a mystery, but we’ll surely learn more about them in the future.

As for what Sony properties could be getting the adaptation treatment, there are a lot of possibilities. Franchises like Ratchet and Clank and Infamous have feverous fanbases that would likely show up in droves to see them on the big screen. We can likely assume that The Last of Us isn’t one of these mystery projects, given that it’s in the middle of a very successful run on HBO Max.

With Sony investing heavily into bringing its most popular games to film and television, we’re curious to see what the company has in store. In the meantime, stick with Shacknews for future updates on all of the movie and tv adaptations in development.