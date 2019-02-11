NES and SNES Switch Online Library to receive four new games next week
These four titles were previously unreleased in the US, making their addition perfect for those players that were never able to get their hands on them.
With the recent release of Nintendo Switch Online's SNES app, the Shack staff decided to list our favorite games that use Mode 7 technology. Please take a look.
Today, we unveil Shack Homework. In this content series, Shack staffers will be forced to play awesome games that they have yet to experience.
Greg Burke is back with another top ten list looking at the very best SNES soundtracks.
The 2018 holidays will be the final opportunity for North American consumers to purchase NES & SNES Classic Edition mini consoles at their retail price.
Ahead of today's Nintendo Direct, the Shacknews Staff provides some suggestions for some games that would be awesome additions to the Nintendo Switch Online service.
You can buy a brand-new SNES game in the year 2018. Life is good.
John went to Croatia to figure out how best to injure Joe - long story.
Now You're Playing With Power, SethBling!
The modern survival horror genre almost got its start on Nintendo's 16-bit system.