NES and SNES Switch Online Library to receive four new games next week These four titles were previously unreleased in the US, making their addition perfect for those players that were never able to get their hands on them.

It’s going to be a good month for subscribers of the Nintendo Switch Online library service. The Nintendo Entertainment System and Super NES portions of this library will both be receiving two new games that have never been released in the United States before. Players can expect to see these four games hit the service on February 19.

For the Super NES side of things, players can look forward to playing Pop’n TwinBee and Smash Tennis. Pop’n TwinBee is the sixth entry in the TwinBee series, originally released in 1993. This is a “cute-‘em-up”, vertical-scrolling shooter.

Pop'n TwinBee is one of the four titles coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

Smash Tennis, on the other hand is a 16-bit tennis game with a surprising level of complexity. There are various types of shoots, including weak, strong and lob shots, as well as eight different courts to play on. Much like TwinBee, Smash Tennis was first released in 1993 in Japan.

For those with a penchant for classic NES titles, Shadow of the Ninja and Eliminator Boat Duel should scratch an itch. These two classic games will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online library the same day as the SNES titles.

Shadow of the Ninja is joining the line-up of NES games on the Switch Online service next week.

Shadow of the Ninja, a 1990 title, is a side-scrolling game that goes by the name of Blue Shadow in Europe and Australia. Players take on the role of a, you guessed it, purple ninja with the option to have a co-op partner play as an orange ninja. This is the perfect cooperative action title that feels right at home in a gaming collection.

For those that want some racing action, Eliminator Boat Duel is the perfect addition. This boat-racing game has you take control of a powerboat, participate in events to earn cash, and use that cash to repair and upgrade your vessel.

All four of these titles will be available to download and play on February 19 through the Nintendo Switch Online service. It’s great to see more SNES titles added to the service, which only saw its first SNES games released in September of last year. If you’re yet to sign up, you can do so on the Nintendo website for $19.99 a year!