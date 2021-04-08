Analogue's Super Nt will be available in limited quantities tomorrow morning If you're looking to get your hands on Analogue's well-designed plug-n-play SNES/Super Famicom system, it will be restocked tomorrow morning.

Analogue has proven to do good work when it comes to designing new hardware that can handle classic gaming. Devices like the Analogue Pocket for Game Boy and other portable games and the Analogue Duo for Turbografx-16 and PC Engine games have promised to provide meaningful options for those looking to re-explore retro titles. Likewise, Analogue’s Super Nt is its player for SNES and Super Famicom titles and tomorrow morning, it will be available for purchase in limited supply.

Analogue announced availability of the Super Nt via the Analogue Twitter on April 8, 2021. According to Analogue, black, classic, and SF versions of the Super Nt will be up for purchase on the Analogue website on April 9, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT. While it does not say how limited supplies will be, there is a maximum quantity limit of two devices per customer. That seems to suggest that supply is limited enough in the face of demand that it would be good to keep one’s eyes on the page if they want to pick up their own Super Nt.

Much of Analogue’s products aim to bring the most out of classic gaming and the Super Nt is no exception. It’s built on Analogue’s Field-programmable gate array (FGPA) hardware to recreate the actual experience supposedly without emulation and with zero lag, capable of playing at 1080p. When you put an SNES or Super Famicom cartridge in, it’s actually playing the game with as much accuracy as possible through Analogue’s FGPA. Also, much like other Analogue products, the Super Nt is expected to go fast. Products like the Analogue Pocket have gone out of stock the moment they became available for pre-order.

With that said, if you’re trying to get your hands on the Analogue Super Nt, you’ll definitely want to keep your eyes on the store page and your finger on the refresh button once 9 a.m. PT hits and the Super Nt becomes available. Stay tuned for information on further availability and other Analogue products as it becomes available.