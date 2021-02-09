New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Doomsday Warrior, Psycho Dream, and more coming to Nintendo Switch Online collection

Nintendo has revealed new titles coming to the NSO collection.
Donovan Erskine
The Nintendo Switch Online service allows users to play games online with friends for a recurring fee. As a benefit, users also receive access to the SNES and NES collections, a library of classic titles from Nintendo’s retro consoles, ported to the Switch. Nintendo has just revealed the next batch of titles coming to the service. Starting next week, Doomsday Warrior, Psycho Dream, Prehistorik Man, and Fire ‘n Ice will be available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Nintendo took to its official Twitter account to reveal the latest additions to its Nintendo Switch Online service. All four of the aforementioned titles will be added on February 17, and will be only available for those subscribed to NSO. Nintendo also released a brief trailer highlighting all of the retro titles making the jump to Switch.

Doomsday Warrior will let players jump back into a fighter from the classic era, allowing them to play against others both locally and online. 1995’s Prehistorik Man sees the return of the cult-classic platformer. Psycho Dream is likely one of the more beloved titles joining the collection, bringing back the classic adventure that fans enjoyed back in 1992. Lastly, Fire ‘n Ice will be joining NSO as the only NES title in this new batch. Often regarded as one of the best puzzlers on the retro console, this one comes as a pleasant surprise.

It’s been a slow-trickle of news on titles being added to Nintendo Switch Online, and there’s still a large group of fans clamoring for other titles from Nintendo’s catalogue, particularly from the Gamecube. For more on Nintendo Switch Online, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

