Nintendo Switch Online collection adds Joe & Mac and Magical Drop 2 Several more SNES and original NES games joined the Nintendo Switch Online collection overnight, none of which are Earthbound.

Nintendo sure knows how to do a strange trickle of oddball titles for its Nintendo Switch Online NES and SNES libraries. We’ve seen quite some good ones come to the list, including Donkey Kong Country and Breath of Fire games, but there’s also been quite a few drops of more obscure titles. It would see we’re in for the latter with the latest addition to Nintendo Switch Online game libraries. This time around, we got Joe & Mac, Magical Drop 2, and a few other oddball titles.

Nintendo dropped announcement of the latest addition for the Nintendo Switch Online library via the Nintendo of America Twitter late on May 18, 2021. This time around brought us such titles as the Hudson Soft classic, Joe & Mac (sometimes known as Caveman Ninja). It also brought the Neo-Geo arcade puzzle classic turned console port, Magical Drop 2. Much like Bust-A-Move and Puyo Puyo, this one has players throwing up colored orbs to try to link similar colors and create combos in PVP or PVE competitive play. Super Baseball Simulator 1.000 also looks okay, bringing your usual baseball game setting with some power moves to spice things up.

5 titles are coming to the #SNES & #NES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 5/26!



Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

・Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac)

・Magical Drop2

・Spanky's Quest



NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Ninja JaJaMaru-kun pic.twitter.com/OzYmF7lIYk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 19, 2021

Here’s the full list of games that hit the Nintendo Switch Online SNES and NES collections today:

Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online

Super Baseball Simulator 1.000

Caveman Ninja (also known as Joe & Mac)

Magical Drop 2

Spanky's Quest

NES – Nintendo Switch Online

Ninja JaJaMaru-kun

These are interesting picks to be sure, especially after the last collection of games brought us such further shruggers as Doomsday Warrior, Prehistorik Man, Psycho Dream, and Fire ‘n Ice. Don’t get us wrong, Nintendo has trickled out great classic titles too like the Donkey Kong Country games, but it’s interesting to see them scrape the barrel for things like Spanky’s Quest when games like ActRaiser, Earthbound, and more still have not made the cut.

Nonetheless, as a free addition to the SNES and NES library if you have a Nintendo Switch Online account, it’s hard to complain too much. Joe & Mac and Magical Drop 2 will make for a good time, whether you’ve played them or not. Stay tuned for more Nintendo Switch Online additions.