Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble! comes to Nintendo Switch Online The iconic Donkey Kong title is also joined by a few other games across Super NES and NES.

Nintendo Switch Online continues to prove its value with the latest round of SNES and NES games being added to the service. Joining the line-up of titles is Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong's Double Trouble!, The Ignition Factor, SUPER VALIS IV, Tuff E Nuff, and Nightshade.

5 more titles are coming to the #SNES & #NES – #NintendoSwitchOnline collection on 12/18!



Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Donkey Kong Country 3: Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!

・The Ignition Factor

・SUPER VALIS IV

・Tuff E Nuff



NES – Nintendo Switch Online:

・Nightshade pic.twitter.com/GkuSjTO9Xe — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2020

Donkey Kong Country 3 is a direct sequel to the second game, Diddy’s Kong Quest, another title in the long-running Donkey Kong series of games. In Dixie Kong’s Double Trouble!, players take control of Dixie and Kiddy Kong. As with the previous games in the series, gameplay features challenging platforming and plenty of collectibles.

The Ignition Factor is a firefighting game that originally released back in 1994 in Japan and then in early 1995 in North America. In this title, players control firefighters that move through different emergency situations, putting out fires and rescuing people.

SUPER VALIS IV is a platforming game developed by Laser Soft that released as Valis IV on PC in 1991 before being updated for SNES. Using a combination of weapons, moves, and spells, players fight through levels to ultimately face the level boss.

Tuff E Nuff is a fighting game that was released in 1993. Featuring a multi-stage story mode, one to two players, and a variety of characters, there’s plenty of fun to be found here.

Finally, there’s Nightshade from the NES. Released in 1992, Nightshade is an action-adventure game featuring point-and-click elements. The game actually featured a sort of morale system, whereby good deeds increase the character’s “popularity” meter.

These titles will all be available on the Nintendo Switch Online collection on December 18. If you want access to a large library of old school Nintendo titles, the Nintendo Switch Online subscription will set you back a measly $19.99 USD per year.