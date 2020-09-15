Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest comes to SNES Switch Online library Another classic Rare title is making its way to the Nintendo Switch Online library of retro games.

Donkey Kong Country fans rejoice, because the sequel to the original is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online library. That’s right, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest will be added to the Super NES library. Also joining it are two other SNES titles as well as a fourth NES title.

SNES and NES Switch Online library grows with four new games

The official Nintendo of American Twitter account revealed on September 15, 2020, that Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest would be making its way to the Super NES Switch Online library. The sequel joins Mario’s Super Picross and The Peace Keepers from the SNES, as well as S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team from the NES on September 23.

More classic games are headed to #NES & #SNES – #NintendoSwitchOnline on 9/23!



Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online

• #DonkeyKong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest

• Mario’s Super Picross

• The Peace Keepers



NES – Nintendo Switch Online

• S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team pic.twitter.com/69qbUtg3L4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 16, 2020

It doesn’t appear as if the Nintendo of America account has any hot tips and tricks like it did when it announced that Donkey Kong Country was being added. While a lot of players loved the original, the sequel also manages to hold a special place in gamers’ ever-nostalgic hearts.

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest was originally released in 1995 on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Developed by the iconic Rare, the story focuses on Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong as they attempt to rescue Donkey Kong.

For those that might not know about it, Mario’s Super Picross is a Mario-themed puzzle game that was released in Japan in 1995 on the Super Famicom (Japan’s version of the SNES). Since then, it’s made its way to the Wii U Virtual Console. Gameplay is that of your standard picross puzzle, with players working out how the numbers correlate to which box needs to be colored, or in this case, chiselled out by Mario.

The Peace Keepers is a beat ‘em up game from Jaleco that was released in North America in 1994. The story follows four people that have been affected by an economic war. Their way of dealing with their emotions and the injustice of a mega corporation? Punching and kicking.

The final game, and heralding from the NES, is S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team. This is your classic shoot ‘em up experience, where the players must reach the end of the level while taking out everything that stands in their way. It offers 2-player co-op for those that want a bit of couch co-op action.

These four titles are set to hit the Nintendo Switch Online library on September 23, 2020. Those that want to get in on some old school games will need to sign up for Nintendo Switch Online, which costs a mere $19.99 USD a year.