Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest comes to SNES Switch Online library

Another classic Rare title is making its way to the Nintendo Switch Online library of retro games.
Sam Chandler
10

Donkey Kong Country fans rejoice, because the sequel to the original is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online library. That’s right, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest will be added to the Super NES library. Also joining it are two other SNES titles as well as a fourth NES title.

SNES and NES Switch Online library grows with four new games

The official Nintendo of American Twitter account revealed on September 15, 2020, that Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest would be making its way to the Super NES Switch Online library. The sequel joins Mario’s Super Picross and The Peace Keepers from the SNES, as well as S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team from the NES on September 23.

It doesn’t appear as if the Nintendo of America account has any hot tips and tricks like it did when it announced that Donkey Kong Country was being added. While a lot of players loved the original, the sequel also manages to hold a special place in gamers’ ever-nostalgic hearts.

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest was originally released in 1995 on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Developed by the iconic Rare, the story focuses on Diddy Kong and Dixie Kong as they attempt to rescue Donkey Kong.

For those that might not know about it, Mario’s Super Picross is a Mario-themed puzzle game that was released in Japan in 1995 on the Super Famicom (Japan’s version of the SNES). Since then, it’s made its way to the Wii U Virtual Console. Gameplay is that of your standard picross puzzle, with players working out how the numbers correlate to which box needs to be colored, or in this case, chiselled out by Mario.

The Peace Keepers is a beat ‘em up game from Jaleco that was released in North America in 1994. The story follows four people that have been affected by an economic war. Their way of dealing with their emotions and the injustice of a mega corporation? Punching and kicking.

The final game, and heralding from the NES, is S.C.A.T.: Special Cybernetic Attack Team. This is your classic shoot ‘em up experience, where the players must reach the end of the level while taking out everything that stands in their way. It offers 2-player co-op for those that want a bit of couch co-op action.

These four titles are set to hit the Nintendo Switch Online library on September 23, 2020. Those that want to get in on some old school games will need to sign up for Nintendo Switch Online, which costs a mere $19.99 USD a year.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler is relatively new to the industry, getting his start a few years ago as a writer-for-hire. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and finding his feet, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 15, 2020 6:50 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest comes to SNES Switch Online library

    • GBurke59
      reply
      September 15, 2020 7:07 PM

      OMFG. My wife is screaming she's so excited

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 15, 2020 7:20 PM

      omg there is justice

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 15, 2020 8:09 PM

      Fuck yes. What's left, maybe Super Mario RPG? We even got Panel De Pon, idk what's left that I'd want

      • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 15, 2020 8:12 PM

        Earthbound.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 15, 2020 8:24 PM

          That would be it, then it would be waiting on Squeenix to finally release Chrono Trigger

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            September 15, 2020 8:26 PM

            Oh, and Turtles In Time if whatever copyright/ownership issues ever get untied. Its never been anywhere else other than arcade and SNES so I'd be legit shocked if Konami ever got to rereleasing it on modern platforms

            • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              September 15, 2020 8:35 PM

              and Soul Blazer, Actraiser, and Terranigma.

            • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              September 15, 2020 8:37 PM

              They did that iffy XBLA version a while back. It was fun, but without that S-tier soundtrack it just didn't hold up.

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                reply
                September 15, 2020 8:51 PM

                Ah right, I think I avoided it after hearing the soundtrack complaints

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        September 15, 2020 8:25 PM

        Chrono Trigger and Earthbound?

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 15, 2020 8:27 PM

          Nintendo can do Earthbound but Chrono Trigger is up to Sqeenix

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      September 15, 2020 8:28 PM

      I've never heard of this S.C.A.T. game but closed listings on eBay are $75-$150

