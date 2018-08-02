Former Uncharted director Amy Hennig joins Skydance Media
Hennig will be working with Skydance Media to explore "new frontiers in interactive storytelling."
Hennig will be working with Skydance Media to explore "new frontiers in interactive storytelling."
Skydance is hard at work on bringing the ultimate VR experience to the Walking Dead universe.
Skydance Interactive upgraded its mech shooter into one of the best experiences in VR.
The massively popular zombie franchise shuffles into New Orleans next year, exclusively in VR.
The development team at Skydance Studios spent hundreds of hours to make sure that piloting a mech in VR is as real as it gets.
Mech games are all about the connection between pilot and machine, and that human expression is at the center of Archangel: Hellfire.
Skydance Interactive and Skybound Entertainment team up for what will be one of VR's biggest titles.
The multiplayer expansion for this VR shooter takes these weapons off rails and introduces new strategies.
In the future, wars will be fought by soldiers in giant robot suits. Until then, we'll just have to train in VR with Archangel: Hellfire and wait patiently.
Skydance has a hand in quite a few major franchises and this new partnership will expand their reach into the Chinese market.