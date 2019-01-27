Skullgirls IP holder cuts ties with Lab Zero Games
The controversy surrounding Lab Zero Games and Mike Zaimont has proven too much for Skullgirls IP owner Autumn Games to handle, as they have now officially cut ties.
He's competing to be the first Dragon Ball FighterZ world champion, but first, Dominique 'SonicFox' McLean took a moment to talk to Shacknews about this weekend's tournament, Mortal Kombat 11, Skullgirls, and being the most visible black, furry, queer face in gaming.
Lab Zero Games has brought its sleekly animated fighter to PlayStation 4 with a slew of new features. Does this director's cut of sorts still hold up against the original? Our impressions.
Skullgirls Encore is getting one of its most unique combatants yet today, with the addition of pro wrestler extraordinaire, Beowulf.