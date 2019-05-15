Skull & Bones delayed again, won't set sail in 2021
Drop anchor, mateys. You're going to be waiting a while for Skull & Bones to sail the seven seas.
Ubisoft's upcoming open-world naval adventure has been delayed, and the company will not be providing more updates on it at E3 2019.
Ubisoft confirms that it will be appearing and E3 2019 and sets the date for the company's usual conference where it will show off upcoming and unannounced projects.
Skull & Bones hasn't set sail on PC or consoles, but Ubisoft is already working on developing it into a television series.
Avast ye, scalawags!
Shiver me (or your) timbers on the open seas in Ubisoft's Skull and Bones, an open-sea adventure.
From Assassin's Creed Origins to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle to even some new IPs, Ubisoft had something for everyone.
Tense battles and crushing betrayal await players ready to embrace the pirate lifestyle.