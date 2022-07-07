Skull and Bones gameplay showcases ship management, exploration & crafting During a special reveal, Ubisoft showed us a wealth of gameplay for Skull and Bones, showing off various aspects of the game.

After years of waiting, Ubisoft put a new spotlight on Skull and Bones, showing off a wealth of details about the upcoming pirate adventure game. The presentation shared quite a few details and, most notably, a lot of gameplay. We got a good look at ship and crew management, exploration, crafting, and multiplayer combat, just to name a few features shown during the overall showcase.

The Skull and Bones gameplay reveal presentation was shown in a special Ubisoft Forward on July 7, 2022. For the kickoff of the presentation, we were shown quite a bit of interactions, including how players will be able to build up their ship from a small sailboat to a massive warship. That includes assembling a band of misfits that will serve as various crewmates of your ship… as well as keeping them happy so they don’t mutiny, beat you up, and leave you up the creek without a paddle.

As you sail the Indian Ocean and the settlements therein, you'll be able to build up your ship to from a small sailboat to bristling warship full of raiders. [Image via Ubisoft]

We also got a look at quite a few other elements of the game, such as interacting with Pirate Dens, trading various NPCs for parts, resources, and other things for your ship. You’ll be able to use various trading and crafting to build up your ship into a formidable force on the sea. Finally, we got a look at multiplayer battles in the game which were… something. Though you can play Skull and Bones solo, multiplayer will play a big role in it. It looks as though you command your ship and crew and battle it out against other players and their ships and crews in a zone of naval combat. Cannon fire, ramming, boarding, and plundering were shown, though it doesn’t look like you handle much directly in this regard at the moment.

Skull and Bones’ release date was set for November 2022, but we’re still likely to see more leading up to its release. Stay tuned for more details as they become available coming up on the game’s launch.