Ubisoft reveals 3 unannounced games canceled, Skull and Bones delayed again Ubisoft recently revealed plans to cut costs, including the cancellation of several unannounced games. Skull and Bones was also delayed to late 2023/early 2024.

Skull and Bones has been delayed so many times, it’s becoming a running joke at this point, and it looks like the comedy will continue through this year. In a recent investor relations press release, Ubisoft revealed that after a rough financial end to 2022, it’s chosen to cancel three unannounced games. More than that, the company also announced that Skull and Bones is being delayed yet again and now the game is targeting a late 2023 or early 2024 release.

Ubisoft revealed these decisions in a post on its investor relations website on January 11, 2023. According to the press release, Ubisoft saw some difficulties in late 2022. Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Just Dance 2023 reportedly underperformed for the company. Due to these and other factors, the company has decided to cancel three unannounced titles that were in development. Additionally, while Ubisoft claims Skull and Bones is still coming along well in development, it will be delayed again from its previously set March 2023 release window. Ubisoft is now targeting late 2023/early 2024 for the game’s launch.

Ubisoft points directly to the underperformance of titles such as Just Dance 2023 and Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope in its decision to cancel games and delay Skull and Bones again.

Source: Ubisoft

The goal of these moves and further decisions detailed in the press release is to cut around $200 million in spending throughout the Ubisoft company. Skull and Bones has been in development for quite a long time and could be considered a resource sink, but Ubisoft seems dedicated to launching the troubled pirate game no matter what. As for the unannounced games, there’s no telling at this time what they could have been. Ubisoft teased back in 2021 that it is finally greenlighting a reboot of the Splinter Cell series, but we’ve heard little of it since. Hopefully it wasn’t caught up in the cancellations and troubles.

Nonetheless, it looks like those still hoping to jump into Skull and Bones’ swashbuckling adventures will be left waiting yet again. We’ll expect further updates and a new concrete release date later this year. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for those details as they become available.