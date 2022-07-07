Skull and Bones release date Here is when Skull and Bones will be released worldwide.

Skull and Bones is an upcoming pirate game from Ubisoft. Announced all the way back at E3 2017, this game sees players building up their own crew of pirates and facing off against other players in the pursuit of valuable treasure. With the game finally set to hit the open waters, players are excited to know exactly when they can get their hands on it. Let’s check out the release date for Skull and Bones.

Skull and Bones release date

©Ubisoft

Skull and Bones will be released on November 8, 2022. Ubisoft announced this during the gameplay reveal that took place on July 7. Previously, we knew that the publisher was planning to release Skull and Bones by March 2023. Now, we know exactly when Skull and Bones will arrive.

When Skull and Bones launches, players will be able to enjoy the game’s array of different features. Players will begin the game with the smallest ship, tasked with gathering resources to increase size, and gathering a crew. It’s just one detail that was revealed during the gameplay reveal. While there is a strong multiplayer focus, players will have the option to play Skull and Bones alone.

Skull and Bones will be released on November 8, 2022. It joins a busy November calendar that also includes God of War Ragnarok as well as Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. Now that we have an official date, be sure to check our 2022 video game release date calendar to see what else is coming out this year. Also, stick with Shacknews for more Skull and Bones details as we get closer to launch.