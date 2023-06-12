Skull and Bones still a real game, closed beta planned for August 2023 It looks like Ubisoft is ready to give players another taste of its pirate multiplayer adventure game in late August.

Skull and Bones continues to sail along with the question remaining as to if it will ever actually pull into port, but at the very least, Ubisoft wants to give players another chance to give it a try. A new closed beta was announced for the game during the Ubisoft Forward. Players can sign up for a chance to get the latest look at Ubisoft’s often-delayed pirate multiplayer adventure game at the end of this summer.

Ubisoft made the announcement of Skull and Bones’ latest upcoming closed beta during the Ubisoft Forward presentation on June 12, 2023. The closed beta will run from August 25 to August 28, 2023, and will take place on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC through Ubisoft Connect. Registration is open for the closed beta now and no purchase seems to be required to sign up. You can see the latest trailer for Skull and Bones below.

Skull and Bones has had quite the development journey since it was first announced at E7 2017. Delays and major changes to the game’s style and gameplay have occurred several times in the years since, leading up to the most recent delay earlier this year as Ubisoft canceled other games. We also heard previously that Skull and Bones is supposed to have an open beta ahead of launch at some point and it remains to be seen if that will still happen. Nonetheless, a closed beta is some of the most promising news Skull and Bones has had in 2023 so far.

With Skull and Bones currently slated to land sometime in late 2023 or early 2024, stay tuned for a concrete release date and further details as they drop. We’ll have them right here at Shacknews.