2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide
Watch the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward here

Here's how to watch Ubisoft's presentation at Summer Game Fest 2023.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
70

Most of Summer Game Fest 2023 has come and gone, but there are still a couple of high-profile events left. After backing out of E3 (prior to the show’s cancelation), Ubisoft announced that it would be doing its own standalone event in June. That’s today, and fans won’t have to wait much longer to learn more about what the teams at Ubisoft are working on. Here’s how you can watch the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward.

Watch the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward

The June 2023 Ubisoft Forward will take place today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed on the Ubisoft YouTube and Twitch channels.

Thanks to the publisher’s appearance at recent showcases, we have a good idea of what to expect from the latest Ubisoft Forward. This includes a gameplay walkthrough of Star Wars Outlaw, a new open-world Star Wars game that was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase. It follows a new character named Kay Vess and is developed by Massive Entertainment. That studio is also working on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which we’re also expecting to learn about during the Ubisoft Forward.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that we’ll be seeing more Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown during its presentation. Of course, we’re curious to see if there are any surprise reveals up the publisher’s sleeve.

That’s how you can tune into the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward. You can expect to read about all the news on our Ubisoft topic page. We’ll also continue to cover everything related to Summer Game Fest.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 12, 2023 9:25 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward here

    • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 9:05 AM

      30 minutes until the Ubisoft showcase. Will we see Star Wars Outlaws gameplay?

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 9:09 AM

        Yes

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 9:25 AM

        In the SWO trailer it said gameplay would be shown today from MS's show yesterday

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 9:35 AM

        I haven't been paying attention, is the internet upset and calling Outlaws woke yet? Because it looked pretty damn good to me, I'm excited to see gameplay.

        • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 9:43 AM

          Only the idiots. It's a sad state of affairs when having a female lead character is considered woke.

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 9:40 AM

        20 AssCreed games and Just Dance 2023. Thats it

      • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 9:41 AM

        Mandelorian’s Creed coming up!

        • Snapplewolf
          reply
          June 12, 2023 9:45 AM

          Ubisoft makes the blandest, hollowest, loudest-player-handholding-UI games. It's def. gonna be mandelorian's creed, that's the only thing they make.

          • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 12, 2023 9:48 AM

            Yeah I have a hard time imagining I’ll care about any game they make as long as they’re sticking to their formula. I’m so tired of that game.

          • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            June 12, 2023 9:49 AM

            What will be the in-universe version of watchtowers to climb?

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:01 AM

        Welp, not a good start....

      • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:03 AM

        Avatar's Creed

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:05 AM

        Is anyone hyped for another avatar game

        • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:05 AM

          There was one already?

          • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            June 12, 2023 10:07 AM

            I was thinking the same thing. Was there one?

        • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:06 AM

          lots of people who don't post on the shack are I bet

          • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 12, 2023 10:08 AM

            It could be good. Like a horizon forbidden West type game.

            • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              June 12, 2023 10:09 AM

              and if they use any of the digital assets from the movie, a connection to a movie many will love

      • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:06 AM

        Seems like Avatar: Far Cry. Which is a good fit IMO

      • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:07 AM

        I can't wait to see more of Star Wars Outlaws!!!!!!

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:08 AM

        Phil sighting!

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:08 AM

        Cameron has time to do this but not Avatar 4K?

        • Crw22 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:21 AM

          Avatar is out on D+ in 4k right now and the UHD comes out in like a week or so.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:08 AM

        They made one for the first movie. Was not well received

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:11 AM

        Visually it looks great. It could be fun to crush tiny humans.

        • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:14 AM

          yah the art looks on point... might be good. Kinda wait and see on that as I don't remember the first Avatar game years ago being any good.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:12 AM

        I bet they are seeding future locations of the movies into this game

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:15 AM

        looks great. looks like a mix of far cry and horizon.

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:17 AM

        Two player co-op in Avatar is a nice thing to see too, hopefully done well for pick up and play.

      • CyCo_PL legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:17 AM

        I always felt like ubisoft needed more open world games where you scout out bases and kill enemies, hopefully there are hundreds of them with little variation to layout or objectives to keep things really interesting

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:19 AM

        X defiant sounds like a game made by chatgpt

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:20 AM

        I like this art style of the new prince of Persia

      • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:22 AM

        Woooo!

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:23 AM

        This man is the Frenchest man.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:24 AM

        Oh this is 2d? Awesome

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:24 AM

        But I thought Ubisoft only made open world tower climbing games??

        • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:25 AM

          Oh there will be plenty of those. Code re-use is good!

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:26 AM

        even the basic enemies seem like bullet sponges

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:01 AM

      Getting the Just Dance nonsense out if the way first

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:28 AM

      This dude wanted more laughs

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:29 AM

        I couldn't tell if he was really nervous or if that was part of his schtick

        • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:32 AM

          I'm going with nervous. He looked uncomfortable in front of a crowd.

        • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:32 AM

          Tv show looked ok

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:31 AM

        Ubisoft always gonna ubi

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:33 AM

      And now for some…music?

    • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:35 AM

      I hope the resurgence of sea shanties returns to the depths.

    • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:38 AM

      so we had ass creed: navi and ass creed: pirates. whats next?

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:40 AM

      LOL "no actual gameplay" :)

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:40 AM

      I hope they play it now!!!!!!!!

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:42 AM

      This speaker is the best

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:42 AM

      Ubisoft Forward events are something else hey :) , did they show Assassin's Creed Mirage or any of the other projects in the Assassin's Creed family?!

      • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:42 AM

        Not yet

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:44 AM

          Cool, I want Mirage and all the other Assassin's games in my veins!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:43 AM

        Not yet. I assume they're saving them for last.

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:46 AM

          Yeah, did they show the 2.5D game or basically no Assassin games at all yet?

          • trelain legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            June 12, 2023 10:48 AM

            They showed Prince of Persia which is 2.5D

            • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              June 12, 2023 10:48 AM

              Awesome, I will have to check that out I was looking forward to it.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:44 AM

        nope, not yet. it was just dance, avatar open world (ass creed: navi), prince of Persia, some tv show, skull & bones (ass creed: ass pirates), and now motorsport (ass creed: zoom)

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:47 AM

          Nice, thanks! How was the Prince of Persia?! Was that the 2.5D game? I saw the YouTube vid of Avatar it looks awesome basically Far Cry Primal 2 on steroids in the Avatar world!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:43 AM

      So The Crew: Motorfest is Ubi wanting to get into that Forzon Horizon money?

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:44 AM

        Yah it looks very similar to Forza Horizon

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:44 AM

        It really looks like the latest Horizon, and that might not be a bad thing.

      • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:45 AM

        Yeah but it looks a couple gen's back.

    • Beady legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:43 AM

      Do Ubisoft only employ energy vampires?

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:45 AM

        I assume Ubisoft is 90 percent producers or idea guys and girls

        The other 10 percent just make the same engine run all the games

        • Beady legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:47 AM

          90% of them add icons to maps to flesh out the games.

        • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:47 AM

          Truly curious what engine they did use for Motorfesst. I know they have Snowdrop and also Anvil. Do they have more?

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:47 AM

        Colin Robinson doesn't fuck around

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:48 AM

      Shhheeeeeeeeeeeesh ASSVR

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:48 AM

      Well off person slaps VR helmet on in their apartment alone is the theme of 2023

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:49 AM

      Assassin’s Creed Jade Raymond

    • someWayne legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:51 AM

      AssCreed Jade on Google Play and Apple App Store? uh.......

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:52 AM

        They’ve made f2p assassin creed mobile games before and they have never been good.

      • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:53 AM

        Man I wish it would have been also on PC too :( , I love Assassin's Creed games. I guess this is their version of "don't you have phones" feels bad man :(

        Well we get Mirage and then there are the other projects so I guess we can't complain.

        • someWayne legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 11:05 AM

          Yeah, I was all excited until I saw it was for phones :(

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:53 AM

      Mirage might be good but it sure looks like a game I’ve played like 7x before. Still, I’m hopeful

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:55 AM

        Yah I grew tired of the Assassin's Creed formula a while ago.. I honestly haven't played one in a while but haven't been compelled to jump back in.

      • Korban legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:55 AM

        as long as AssRage reverts the combat to pre-AssOrgi combat, I'll be happy

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:59 AM

        I'm on board with a return to old-school, smaller-scale Assassin's Creed.

      • enyakk legacy 10 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:01 AM

        I see nothing good. Hard pass on that game. And too little too late if it's more assassin mission based again.

      • mn3m0n1c legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 12:52 PM

        When I saw it on IGN (on the preshow for XBox Showcase) I was sure it was Ass Creed 1: The Remake

    • Beady legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:54 AM

      Assassins Creed: Barf

      Those CGI moves are never going to work in VR

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 10:55 AM

      Brahhh, just show us the game!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 10:56 AM

        valcan_s what does it mean to be free

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:58 AM

          hmmmmmmmmm.... I don't know..... I must go on a holy pilgramage and then I will report back to you.

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 10:59 AM

          Brother, did you play Final Fantasy XVI this morning!!!!!!!!!!!!!?????? I have it ready to go and am going to do that in a few minutes, how was it if you played???????!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

          • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            June 12, 2023 11:00 AM

            I loved it. Plays great. Can’t wait for it to come out. Like God of War vs Final Fantasy

            • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              June 12, 2023 11:02 AM

              No waaaaayyyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!!!!! Man I am so hyped that is what I was hoping for!!!! Very cool \m/ :) \m/

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:00 AM

      I like the gameplay demo but man I’ve done all this a billion times. The animations are all the same, the movement, etc. It just seems very very veryyy familiar

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:02 AM

        Of course it is familiar. It's Assassins Creed. :)

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 11:05 AM

          Yeah I can't get enough of them and will keep on playing them and am super hyped to play the next one, I am sure it will be rad, seems like it is a slower pace and the set the cooking on a slow burn which is cool.

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:02 AM

      These stream should run 1440p streams at the minimum :( , 1080p YouTube is a trash bit-rate and does not do any of the games any graphical justice. I got give MS credit for running 4K yesterday { stands up and claps like the Joker meme }

    • Kub666 legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:04 AM

      AssCreed Mirage looks like a proper AssCreed game. First one since Syndicate.

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:05 AM

      HERE WE GOOOOO!!!!

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:05 AM

      New AssCreed looks like how I remember the first game, which I fell out of love with by the end, but those were good times.

      • Arcanum legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:07 AM

        I went back and replayed Assassin's Creed 2 and part of Brotherhood a while back. Aside from the graphics, they still hold up really well. That formula is still really fun and satisfying.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:07 AM

        It's the repetition that gets me in those older games.

        Like what they showed was cool, now go do it to 7 more targets and it gets a bit stale

        Maybe they keep the scope small

      • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:07 AM

        Totally I think it is going to be awesome and you will get super engrossed in it!

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:06 AM

      { holds fork and knife and bangs the table in a rhythm }

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:26 AM

        fuckin lol this is perfect valcan

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 11:49 AM

          LOL :) hahahaha, that was me the whole time hahahaha.

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:07 AM

      Brah https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFDcoX7s6rE

    • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:10 AM

      finally! ass creed: scoundrel!

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:12 AM

      I am going to have to mute the play by play commentary, why do they do that? Not a fan of that trend in games.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:13 AM

        It looks a bit clunky and rigid in motion.

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 11:14 AM

          Yeah I am noticing that as well now that you mention it. Man the voice work is pretty bad for the main :(

    • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:12 AM

      Even with this trash bit-rate it looks really good!

      • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:15 AM

        yah Youtube nerfed the birate on 1080p a few years back... I remember 1080p at least looking passable.

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 12:17 PM

          No way, I had no idea it looks soooooooooo bad :( , crazy.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:16 AM

      We thinking 30fps for this on console?

      • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:19 AM

        I think almost all new games on the consoles are going to be locked at 30 FPS going forward :( , who knows it be amazing if ti was 60 but I doubt it.

        • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 11:19 AM

          This is why I got the 4090. :)

          • dkrulz legacy 10 years
            reply
            June 12, 2023 11:20 AM

            So you don't have to own a console?

            • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              June 12, 2023 11:21 AM

              No.. I got those too, but honestly rarely touch them. PS5 for first party games only, everything else on the PC.

        • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 11:44 AM

          yah devs want to push visuals as far as possible which basically means 30fps...

          • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            June 12, 2023 11:53 AM

            100% this ^^^^^ , my issue is once you have your game set up to work at 4K 30FPS it is trivial to add:

            - 1440p 60 * if it can handle it *
            - 1080p 60
            - or any other internal render rez you want to hit 60 FPS

            So why are they not adding it, there is no way they are hard coding the FPS. In my opinion there is 100% no reason to have any of these AAA games not have a 60 FPS option since they already support 4K, it is really odd that they don't include it.

            • Shadowdane legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
              reply
              June 12, 2023 12:20 PM

              The only other thing I can think of is CPU limitations.. If they are really pushing things the limiting factor might not be the GPU side.

    • bill crystals legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:17 AM

      This Star Wars game looks quite rad to me

    • Kub666 legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:19 AM

      SW Outlaws looking fun!

    • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:19 AM

      OMFG IM CRYING IM SO HAPPY THAT LOOKSAMAZING!!! FUUUUUUCK!!!!!!

      • g0nk legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:20 AM

        4K gamplay https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7K2TA0bBpY

        • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 11:43 AM

          Nice!!!!!!!!! Thanks \m/ :) \m/ , I am going to have to re watch all the vids that bit-rate is terrible at 1080p no one should use it anymore :(

      • johnhead legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:20 AM

        and not one single sign of a skywalker ….

        • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          June 12, 2023 11:22 AM

          Lead char will turn out to be Luke's second cousin :)

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 12, 2023 11:23 AM

          Yet

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:22 AM

        Very surprised with how good this looks. Definitely excited for it.

      • valcan_s legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:42 AM

        Star wars and open world with awesome graphics, it's a pretty easy sell :) , I am day one'ing it.

        My only beef was the main characters voice work it is pretty bad, I am going to have to play with subs and mute it or it will drive me crazy.

    • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:20 AM

      Star Wars Fuck Yeah

    • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:20 AM

      Star Wars Outlaws: Official Gameplay Walkthrough

      https://youtu.be/c7K2TA0bBpY

      Looks neat.

      • Downforce legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 11:23 AM

        solid jedi survivor vibes. looks like it could be really fun.

      • railchu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 12, 2023 12:20 PM

        Cringe “shoots first” moment

    • Moonbase Commander legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:21 AM

      Outlaws looked pretty cool. Never heard of it until today, but I guess I'll follow it's release.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 11:23 AM

      Surprisingly not a cringe show from Ubisoft outside the intro

    • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      June 12, 2023 1:24 PM

      this is the most interested I've been in anything Star Wars in awhile!

