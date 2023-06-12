Watch the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward here Here's how to watch Ubisoft's presentation at Summer Game Fest 2023.

Most of Summer Game Fest 2023 has come and gone, but there are still a couple of high-profile events left. After backing out of E3 (prior to the show’s cancelation), Ubisoft announced that it would be doing its own standalone event in June. That’s today, and fans won’t have to wait much longer to learn more about what the teams at Ubisoft are working on. Here’s how you can watch the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward.

Watch the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward

The June 2023 Ubisoft Forward will take place today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed on the Ubisoft YouTube and Twitch channels.

Thanks to the publisher’s appearance at recent showcases, we have a good idea of what to expect from the latest Ubisoft Forward. This includes a gameplay walkthrough of Star Wars Outlaw, a new open-world Star Wars game that was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase. It follows a new character named Kay Vess and is developed by Massive Entertainment. That studio is also working on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which we’re also expecting to learn about during the Ubisoft Forward.

Ubisoft has also confirmed that we’ll be seeing more Assassin’s Creed Mirage and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown during its presentation. Of course, we’re curious to see if there are any surprise reveals up the publisher’s sleeve.

That’s how you can tune into the June 2023 Ubisoft Forward. You can expect to read about all the news on our Ubisoft topic page. We’ll also continue to cover everything related to Summer Game Fest.