SEGA Genesis Mini gets massive Black Friday 2019 discount on Amazon
If you want to get in on a plethora of SEGA nostalgia on a budget, Amazon is offering the Genesis Mini at over 40 percent off through Black Friday.
If you want to get in on a plethora of SEGA nostalgia on a budget, Amazon is offering the Genesis Mini at over 40 percent off through Black Friday.
We are pleased to announce Christopher Buffa, Head of Business Development for Zana Keen.
Sega was on-site at the E3 2019 showroom floors to give players a taste of the upcoming Sega Genesis mini console and its suite of bundled games.
We are back with another top 10 countdown of soundtracks. This episode we break down the best Sega Genesis soundtracks.
Nintendoes what Sega Genesis used to do.
Get your Sega arcade classic groove on with these new titles added to the Sega Ages line.
You can add another tiny console to your collection soon.
Why not Nintendo Switch?
Um, so we dont' mention it in the title or blurb, but we definitely talk a lot about Celeste, again, on this show.
If I rubbed a lamp containing a genie, one of my three wishes would be for a Dreamcast Mini. The other two wishes would be for Thin Lizzy to un-die and reform and for Kellogg's to bring back Frosted Double Dip Crunch.