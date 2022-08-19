Sega Genesis Mini 2 final game lineup reveal includes Space Harrier 2 Sega has shown off the last of the titles coming to the 60-game collection that will be on the Genesis Mini 2, including some never-before released games.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 promises to be quite the plug-and-play option from Sega, this time mixing Sega CD and some unreleased games into the fun. We’ve seen reveals of just a few games that will come with the system. However, today, Sega finalized the list, showing off the last of the 60 games that will be available to play when the Genesis Mini 2 launches, including Space Harrier 2, Super Locomotive, and more.

Sega shared the last of the Genesis Mini 2’s games in a YouTube video released on August 19, 2022. This last round of announcements finalizes the list of games coming to the Sega Genesis Mini 2. Set to sell exclusively on Amazon, this plug-and-play sequel to the original device includes 60 games that span both the Sega Genesis and Sega CD library. There are even arcade ports like Fantasy Zone and previously unreleased games like Takashi Iizuka’s Devi & Pii. With this final announcement, the games list for the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is now complete.

Here's a rundown of the games revealed today for the Sega Genesis Mini 2:

Devi & Pii (Genesis) - Paddle-style game developed by Takashi Iizuka in 1993, before he developed Sonic 3. Iizuka san designed the game, characters, and sprites. The game never released.



Fantasy Zone (Genesis) - New port from the same team who ported Darius for the original Genesis Mini.



Space Harrier II (+Space Harrier) (Genesis) - New ports using the sprite zoom function!



Spatter (Genesis) - M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1984. The game was created by the graphic designer of Flicky.



Star Mobile (Genesis) - Puzzle game developed by Mindware in 1992; it was completed at the time, but never released.



Super Locomotive (Genesis) - M2 “hobby” port of a small arcade game released by SEGA in 1982.



VS Puyo Puyo Sun (Genesis) - “Demake” of Puyo Puyo Sun, only featuring VS mode, with new rules not found in the original version.



Final Fight (Sega CD)



Golden Axe 2 (Genesis)



Night Trap (Sega CD)



Streets of Rage 3 (Genesis)

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 is set to launch in October 2022, exclusively on Amazon. Due to resource shortages and the semiconductor famine, Sega expects that supply of the system will be heavily limited compared to the original Sega Genesis Mini. With the list complete, are you going to be picking one up? Be sure to keep your eyes on the Amazon page as sales go live in the months ahead.