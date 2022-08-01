Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sega Genesis Mini 2 will have 1/10th the supply of the original

Sega is reducing the overall production supply of the Sega Genesis Mini 2 due to component shortages.
TJ Denzer
Image via Sega
2

Sega has been preparing to launch a new plug-and-play compilation console in the form of the Genesis Mini 2, but it’s sounding a little bit like it won’t be in as much of supply as the first Sega Genesis Mini. Recently, Sega revealed that the Genesis Mini 2 will be produced in reduced capacity due specifically to the ongoing semiconductor shortage still affecting the global tech industry.

Sega shared some details on its reduced manufacturing of the Sega Genesis Mini 2 with Polygon. According to a statement a Sega representative shared with the outlet, the Genesis Mini 2 will be produced at one-tenth the capacity of the original Sega Genesis Mini. The reason for this was cited due to component shortages. Much like most tech industry companies worldwide, Sega is dealing the ongoing semiconductor famine, but it did make sure to allocate a supply of the Sega Genesis Mini 2 specifically for North American buyers.

“By using Amazon’s ‘Japan Store’ system, we found that at least a small number of units could be sold via Amazon.com, so a portion was allocated to make the North American version,” Sega said in its statement.

An advertisement for the Sega Genesis Mini 2, including all things included in the package: The console, two controllers, and 40 games.
The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will feature two controllers and around 40 games, but will be available in limited supply.
Source: Sega

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 has been given a special listing on Amazon “for North American audiences” at a retail price of $106.65 USD. For that price, players get the plug-and-play system, two wired controllers, and around 40 games, including Sega CD games. Announced back in mid-July, it is expected to launch officially and exclusively on Amazon in October 2022. Even so, it sounds like interested parties will want to snap it up when they can because the device will be in highly limited supply between Japan and North America allocations.

The United States recently passed the CHIPS Act of 2022, which may hopefully aid in semiconductor supply. That said, Sega fans will want to keep an eye on Amazon in October if they want to get their hands on the Genesis Mini 2.

