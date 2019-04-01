SEGA Genesis Mini gets massive Black Friday 2019 discount on Amazon
If you want to get in on a plethora of SEGA nostalgia on a budget, Amazon is offering the Genesis Mini at over 40 percent off through Black Friday.
Apple Arcade saved The Family so much of that sweet cash that John splurged on gaming hardware, which he then unboxed in front of our eyes.
Sega was on-site at the E3 2019 showroom floors to give players a taste of the upcoming Sega Genesis mini console and its suite of bundled games.
10 more Sega Genesis Mini games were announced, and there's a very strong lineup here.
Grab your own diminutive Sega Genesis Mini and Mega Drive Mini when the pair launch this September.