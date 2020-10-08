Dreamcast Mini may be in the works at Sega Following the launch of the Genesis Mini and Game Gear Mini, Sega may next be setting its sights on giving the beloved Dreamcast the mini console treatment.

Sega has given fans some classic love as it makes its way through the library of console and games that established it in the gaming industry. The Genesis and Game Gear Minis offered solid collections of Sega gaming gathered into fun mini plug-and-play recreations of the systems of yesteryear. That said, it looks like Sega is ready to chug right along with more mini consoles, and a Sega Dreamcast Mini may be the next one in the works.

The rumors of the Sega Dreamcast Mini appear to have come from a recent issue of Famitsu in as posted on Ryokutya2089 and translated by Siliconera. In said interview, Sega Creative Producer Yosuke Okunari spoke to the future of Sega’s mini console plans, hinting at what the company might want to work on next.

“For the next Mini, we are considering everything that has been imagined by everyone,” Okunari said. “I think for the next one, we may go with a concept close to the Mega Drive Mini. If I have to say some names, it could be an SG-1000 Mini or a Dreamcast Mini…”

The Sega Game Gear Micro and Genesis Mini have had some success, pushing Sega to continue to be interested in future Mini players. Here's hoping a Dreamcast Mini comes next.

While the SG-1000 would be another interesting retro console, it seems highly unlikely that it would be the one Sega goes with for a worldwide launch. While it was the company’s first home console, it was also obscured quite heavily by the launch of Nintendo’s Famicom (Japanese version of the NES) in the same year and had little time in any sort of spotlight. The Dreamcast is something everyone would more likely want to see and has a lot of iconic games and beloved memories associated with it. That is to say, Sega, please go with the Dreamcast Mini.

Regardless, Okunari also mentioned that it could take a couple of years before we see a new mini console from Sega come to light. While the Sega Genesis Mini came out worldwide, the Game Gear Micro was confined to Japan. Even so, we can cross our fingers and hope Sega is set on moving forward with the Dreamcast Mini in the near future. If it does, you can expect to hear the details here at Shacknews.