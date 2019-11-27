SEGA Genesis Mini gets massive Black Friday 2019 discount on Amazon If you want to get in on a plethora of SEGA nostalgia on a budget, Amazon is offering the Genesis Mini at over 40 percent off through Black Friday.

The SEGA Genesis Mini is quite the collection of games. If you were of that generation, its 40-game library likely has something for you, whether it’s Streets of Rage, Sonic, Alex Kidd, Road Rash, Shining Force, or plenty more. That said, the $80 retail price is quite a bit to ask for nostalgia. Fortunately, Amazon’s latest Black Friday 2019 deal has you covered. They’ve just announced a fresh deal for the Genesis Mini and you can get it on the cheap for a limited time through this holiday weekend.

Available over on Amazon, the SEGA Genesis Mini is selling for around 44% off in both United States and Canadian regions. It comes out to an even $45 USD (not including tax or shipping), which is great for just how many games the system comes with. It’s an even better deal if you have Amazon Prime, which will get it to your home for free and in a hurry.

The SEGA Genesis Mini is a time capsule of some of the absolute best of early SEGA gaming.

The SEGA Genesis Mini is a pretty good deal at $45 bucks. It includes a two control pads, an HDMI cable, USB adapter and power cable, and of course the system itself loaded with a grand library of games and ready to plug and play on start-up. As many retailers and publishers continue to slip in Black Friday 2019 deals just before the actual holiday weekend, Amazon has come out with some real winners. Much of the Genesis Mini library hasn’t been available anywhere else outside of major franchises like Sonic and the hook-ups for modern monitors and tech are nice.

If you’re continuing to hunt for deals for your holiday shopping, don’t forget to check out the rest of our Black Friday guides, including our Amazon Black Friday 2019 deal list for the whole collection of goodies and games that Amazon has on sale this weekend.

*Shacknews may receive a small compensation for any purchases made using links provided in this article.