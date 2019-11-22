With Black Friday rapidly approaching, it’s time to take a look at the best deals available on one of the biggest online marketplaces available. That’s right, we mean Amazon, and this year the online-centric shoppers have quite a bit to dig into. We’ve compiled some of the best deals we could find from Amazon in the guide below, so let’s dive right in and save you some money!

Black Friday 2019 Amazon deals - video games, 4K TVs, and more

There are tons of things on sale during Amazon’s Black Friday 2019 sale, but you’ll want some help navigating to the best stuff. That’s why we’ve compiled this list, which we’ve broken down into categories below. To start things off, let’s take a look at some of the best smart home devices you’ll be able to grab for a cheaper price this coming Black Friday.

Black Friday 2019 Amazon deals on smart home devices

Whether you’ve built your home in the last decade, live in a house from the early 20s, or you’re just looking to add some living tech to your apartment downtown, there are plenty of smart home devices out there. But, if you want to get some of the better pieces of tech out there to help make your life less dumb, then Amazon will have a few handy options.

These useful smart home devices are available right now in Amazon’s early Black Friday deals:

The following devices will be available for discounted prices after November 27:

*Amazon Smart Plug must be bundled with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio for this price to become available.

These smart home devices will be available on sale after November 28:

Black Friday 2019 Amazon deals on tablets, headphones, and streaming boxes

If you’re looking to upgrade to a new tablet or streaming box this year, or just looking for some new headphones to listen to your favorite tunes through, then Amazon’s Black Friday deals have a couple of options to choose from.

These deals are available right now:

Starting on November 22, Amazon buyers will be able to pick up the following deals:

On November 24, users will be able to pick up the following devices at a discounted price:

Black Friday 2019 Amazon deals for 4K TVs

One of the biggest purchases most people make during Black Friday sales are on new electronics like TVs. If you’re looking to upgrade to a 4K TV, then Amazon has a couple of great options you can choose from.

The following 4K TVs are on sale right now:

LG Nano 8 Series 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV with built-in Alexa - $697 [$502 off]

Vizio P-Series Quantum 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV - $898 [$500 off]

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa - $597.99 [$302 off]

We’ll keep an eye out for more TV deals as we grow closer to Black Friday, so check back before things kick off on November 29.

Black Friday 2019 Amazon deals for video games

If you’re looking to pick up a new console, or just some new games for your preferred platform, then Amazon is a good way to grab some new titles without having to leave the house. Of course, PC gamers will want to keep an eye on storefronts like Steam and Origin themselves for additional deals.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition for Xbox One (Digital Code) - $40 [$60 off]

Borderlands 3 Standard Edition for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One - $44.99 [$15 off]

Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: Orange Mechanical Switches - $139.99 [$30 off]

As you can see, Amazon has a hefty slew of items available for discounted prices. Make sure you don’t miss out on the action and grab these great deals while they’re available. For more great deals on video games, consoles, and peripherals, check out the rest of our guides to the best Black Friday 2019 deals.

