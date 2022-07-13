Sega Genesis Mini 2 coming in October as an Amazon exclusive A second Sega Genesis Mini is on the way and will include Sega CD titles.

Back in 2019, Sega took its classic 16-bit console and shrunk it into a nostalgia-infused miniature console. Sega saw the buzz created by the Sega Genesis Mini and has decided to put together another one. That's right, there's a second Sega Genesis Mini on the way and pre-orders are already open on Amazon.

The newer Sega Genesis Mini 2 sports a designed that's based on the original's revamped second model. Sega has boosted the newer model's hardware in order to allow it to capably play Sega CD titles complete with full-motion video.

Here are the current titles featured, taken from the Sega Genesis Mini 2 website:

Sonic CD (Sega CD)

Shining Force CD (Sega CD)

Silpheed (Sega CD)

Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)

Night Strikers (Sega Mega Drive)

THE NINJAWARRIORS (Sega Mega Drive)

After Burner 2

OutRun

OutRunners

Virtua Racing

Super Hang-On

Sonic 3D Blast

Shining in the Darkness

Vectorman 2

The Ooze

Bonanza Bros.

Alien Soldier (Sega Mega Drive)

Rainbow Islands -EXTRA-

Splatterhouse 2

Rolling Thunder 2

Lightening Force

Fantasy Zone

Star Mobile

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 package will include the console, one controller, an HDMI cable, a USB power cable, and an AC adapter. Pre-orders are open now and, as Wario64 has observed on Twitter, this item appears to be exclusive to Amazon.

Image courtesy of Sega

The news of the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is unexpected, to say the least. It's also somewhat disappointing given the rumors that hit back in 2020 about a potential Dreamcast Mini. We're still crossing our fingers for that one down the road. So far, Sega has a Genesis Mini, a Mega Drive Mini, and a Game Gear Micro under its belt, so the company certainly looks to be all for collecting its old console titles in a neat piece of hardware.

Pre-orders for the Sega Genesis Mini 2 are currently up on Amazon, where the item is sold and shipped from Amazon Japan. That means that you'll pay a $21.99 USD delivery fee on top of the $103.80 sticker price, so take that into consideration before taking the plunge. The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will release on Thursday, October 27.