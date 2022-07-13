Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sega Genesis Mini 2 coming in October as an Amazon exclusive

A second Sega Genesis Mini is on the way and will include Sega CD titles.
Ozzie Mejia
Back in 2019, Sega took its classic 16-bit console and shrunk it into a nostalgia-infused miniature console. Sega saw the buzz created by the Sega Genesis Mini and has decided to put together another one. That's right, there's a second Sega Genesis Mini on the way and pre-orders are already open on Amazon.

The newer Sega Genesis Mini 2 sports a designed that's based on the original's revamped second model. Sega has boosted the newer model's hardware in order to allow it to capably play Sega CD titles complete with full-motion video.

Here are the current titles featured, taken from the Sega Genesis Mini 2 website:

  • Sonic CD (Sega CD)
  • Shining Force CD (Sega CD)
  • Silpheed (Sega CD)
  • Mansion of Hidden Souls (Sega CD)
  • Night Strikers (Sega Mega Drive)
  • THE NINJAWARRIORS (Sega Mega Drive)
  • After Burner 2
  • OutRun
  • OutRunners
  • Virtua Racing
  • Super Hang-On
  • Sonic 3D Blast
  • Shining in the Darkness
  • Vectorman 2
  • The Ooze
  • Bonanza Bros.
  • Alien Soldier (Sega Mega Drive)
  • Rainbow Islands -EXTRA-
  • Splatterhouse 2
  • Rolling Thunder 2
  • Lightening Force
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Star Mobile

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 package will include the console, one controller, an HDMI cable, a USB power cable, and an AC adapter. Pre-orders are open now and, as Wario64 has observed on Twitter, this item appears to be exclusive to Amazon.

Sega Genesis Mini 2
Image courtesy of Sega

The news of the Sega Genesis Mini 2 is unexpected, to say the least. It's also somewhat disappointing given the rumors that hit back in 2020 about a potential Dreamcast Mini. We're still crossing our fingers for that one down the road. So far, Sega has a Genesis Mini, a Mega Drive Mini, and a Game Gear Micro under its belt, so the company certainly looks to be all for collecting its old console titles in a neat piece of hardware.

Pre-orders for the Sega Genesis Mini 2 are currently up on Amazon, where the item is sold and shipped from Amazon Japan. That means that you'll pay a $21.99 USD delivery fee on top of the $103.80 sticker price, so take that into consideration before taking the plunge. The Sega Genesis Mini 2 will release on Thursday, October 27.

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

