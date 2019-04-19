Resident Evil 3 remake rumored to launch in 2020
Nemesis and his lumpy face may be on the way to punch ours again and hunt some S.T.A.R.S. with a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake allegedly in development and targeted for 2020.
Nemesis and his lumpy face may be on the way to punch ours again and hunt some S.T.A.R.S. with a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake allegedly in development and targeted for 2020.
New images have appeared that supposedly include the title of the next Need for Speed game which is set to be revealed on Wednesday, August 13.
Sony could be the next company to ender the folding phone fray with a model of its own.
Could the Nintendo Switch Mini have been outed by this careless Chinese accessory manufacturer, or is this another rumor we should ignore?
A listing for a new Banjo-Kazooie game on the Nintendo Switch appeared on Amazon Germany earlier today.
A security flaw on Bandai Namco's website could have leaked a new collaboration between George R.R. Martin and Hidetaka Miyazaki.
According to leaks, this year's entry in the Call of Duty series is a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
The Steam Summer Sale for 2019 is coming, and its date has possibly been leaked.
A product that has not been confirmed by Nintendo has even more rumors today. Bloomberg reports that a new cheaper Switch will release this summer.
Ninja Theory's previously canceled game Razer could be reborn at E3 2019.