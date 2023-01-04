Arkane Studios' Redfall rumored for May 2023 release New reports suggest that Redfall could launch this May.

Back in 2021, Arkane Studios revealed Redfall, an upcoming co-op survival game that looks like Left 4 Dead with stylish vampires. While the game was originally targeting a 2022 release, it was delayed alongside Starfield to an early 2023 window. While there have been no further updates on that front, a new report states that the game will arrive in May.

Windows Central published a report back in December that says according to the outlet’s sources, Redfall is currently on track for a May 2023 launch. Specifically, Windows Central is alleging that the game will be released in the first week of May. Our last look at Redfall came during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase at E3 2022. There, we were treated to a gameplay reveal that teased combat, weapons, and abilities in the co-op shooter.



Source: Arkane Studios

While 2022 was a quiet year for Microsoft/Xbox exclusives, 2023 is shaping up to be quite bigger for the industry titan. Redfall isn’t the only major title coming this calendar year, as Starfield was also pushed to a 2023 window. When Microsoft originally announced the Redfall delay, the company said the game would now arrive in “early 2023.” While May is nearly halfway through the year, it could technically be considered a part of the “early” window. Redfall will be Arkane’s first game since 2021’s Deathloop, which took home Shacknews' Game of the Year award.

Microsoft and Arkane Studios are yet to officially confirm a release date for Redfall, but if the May 2023 rumor proves to be true, it likely won't be long until we get the official word.