Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Arkane Studios' Redfall rumored for May 2023 release

New reports suggest that Redfall could launch this May.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Arkane Studios
1

Back in 2021, Arkane Studios revealed Redfall, an upcoming co-op survival game that looks like Left 4 Dead with stylish vampires. While the game was originally targeting a 2022 release, it was delayed alongside Starfield to an early 2023 window. While there have been no further updates on that front, a new report states that the game will arrive in May.

Windows Central published a report back in December that says according to the outlet’s sources, Redfall is currently on track for a May 2023 launch. Specifically, Windows Central is alleging that the game will be released in the first week of May. Our last look at Redfall came during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase at E3 2022. There, we were treated to a gameplay reveal that teased combat, weapons, and abilities in the co-op shooter.

Three characters facing against a floating vampire

Source: Arkane Studios

While 2022 was a quiet year for Microsoft/Xbox exclusives, 2023 is shaping up to be quite bigger for the industry titan. Redfall isn’t the only major title coming this calendar year, as Starfield was also pushed to a 2023 window. When Microsoft originally announced the Redfall delay, the company said the game would now arrive in “early 2023.” While May is nearly halfway through the year, it could technically be considered a part of the “early” window. Redfall will be Arkane’s first game since 2021’s Deathloop, which took home Shacknews' Game of the Year award.

Microsoft and Arkane Studios are yet to officially confirm a release date for Redfall, but if the May 2023 rumor proves to be true, it likely won’t be long until we get the official word. Whenever new Redfall details are available, you can expect to read about them here on Shacknews. For a full list of every video game coming out in 2023, we’ve got the information you need.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola