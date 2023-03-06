Counter-Strike 2 may be coming according to rumors & an Nvidia driver update Sources allegedly close to the project claimed Counter-Strike 2 is in its final stages of development and could see announcement of a beta very soon.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, better known as CSGO, is easily one of the most celebrated competitive shooters of all time, and it seems its successor could be right around the corner. Sources close to valve claim that a Counter-Strike 2 is well into its final stages of development and we could see a beta in the coming months. Moreover, a recent update to Nvidia drivers seems to further support that the sequel is certainly happening.

Word of Counter-Strike 2 first came via esports journalist Richard Lewis, who posted alleged details from anonymous sources about the project on his Substack. Though sources requested anonymity, they claimed to be close to Valve and the supposed Counter-Strike 2 project.

“The new version is almost certainly set to be released under the working title Counter-Strike 2 and the tentative release date for the beta is in this month of March with April 1st at the outside,” Lewis wrote.

Moreover, sources also suggested the project has already been in the works for years and has been through extensive internal testing at Valve’s headquarters.

The appearance of CS2 and CSGO2 executables in Nvidia's latest drivers suggest rumors of a Counter-Strike 2 are plausible.

Source: Twitter

That wasn’t the only source of news on the alleged Counter-Strike 2. Following recent Nvidia’s most recent driver updates, steely-eyed users also apparently discovered that there were files suggesting support for “CS2.exe” and CSGO2.exe” programs. These executables being supported in Nvidia’s own drivers seem to suggest Valve and Nvidia are working closely on the game.

We currently don’t know much more than that, but if the rumors are correct, it looks like we could see news near the end of this month. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for possible updates and announcements on Counter-Strike 2.