Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Fortnite rumored to be getting first-person mode next season

A full first-person mode could be coming to Fortnite next season.
Morgan Shaver
Morgan Shaver
Epic Games
2

Fortnite could be getting a first-person mode as suggested by Fortnite leaker HypeX on Twitter. As noted by HypeX, the mode will reportedly be introduced next season, which was confirmed by a “reliable source” not only to them but also to ShiinaBR, GMatrixGames, and iFireMonkey. Answering questions in replies to the original tweet, HypeX goes on to suggest that first-person mode will “most likely [be] an optional setting.”

Other things coming to Fortnite next season according to HypeX include a skin for Attack on Titan protagonist Eren Yeager that’ll include a mid-season variant and a “Scout Regime Salute” Emote, among other things. Season 2 is also set to introduce “Legendary augments” according to HypeX that “reboots you when you die” and can do things like increase your max shield as well.

While none of these things have been explicitly confirmed, sources like HypeX have proven to be reliable in the past. We’ll also be able to see for certain what the next season will hold very soon, with the current season set to end on March 8. The start date for the next season has yet to be announced, but it could be as soon as March 9.

While we wait to see what the next season of Fortnite has in store for players, we recommend brushing up on some of our previous coverage including the previous announcement of the end date for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, and the addition of Geralt from The Witcher to Fortnite’s arsenal of cosmetics in the Battle Pass for Chapter 4 Season 1.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Morgan is a writer from the frozen wastelands of Maine who enjoys metal music, kpop, horror, and indie games. They're also a Tetris fanatic who's fiercely competitive in games like Tetris 99... and all games in general. But mostly Tetris. You can follow Morgan on Twitter @Author_MShaver.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola