Fortnite rumored to be getting first-person mode next season A full first-person mode could be coming to Fortnite next season.

Fortnite could be getting a first-person mode as suggested by Fortnite leaker HypeX on Twitter. As noted by HypeX, the mode will reportedly be introduced next season, which was confirmed by a “reliable source” not only to them but also to ShiinaBR, GMatrixGames, and iFireMonkey. Answering questions in replies to the original tweet, HypeX goes on to suggest that first-person mode will “most likely [be] an optional setting.”

Fortnite's First Person mode is finally coming in NEXT SEASON 🔥



The same reliable source confirmed it to me & @ShiinaBR, and now @GMatrixGames & @iFireMonkey got confirmation from their side too. pic.twitter.com/SASj2E6TRS — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 4, 2023

Other things coming to Fortnite next season according to HypeX include a skin for Attack on Titan protagonist Eren Yeager that’ll include a mid-season variant and a “Scout Regime Salute” Emote, among other things. Season 2 is also set to introduce “Legendary augments” according to HypeX that “reboots you when you die” and can do things like increase your max shield as well.

EREN YEAGER FORTNITE SKIN INFO 🔥



- Looks EXACTLY like this image, with a mid-season variant (Titan most likely)

- Emote is "Scout Regime Salute" (Like this image)

- Pickaxe is a hardened titan first (on a stick)

- Animated Emoji, Wrap & Banner

- Page 2 with more cosmetis pic.twitter.com/mkuacjZNtL — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 4, 2023

While none of these things have been explicitly confirmed, sources like HypeX have proven to be reliable in the past. We’ll also be able to see for certain what the next season will hold very soon, with the current season set to end on March 8. The start date for the next season has yet to be announced, but it could be as soon as March 9.

