Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 end date The end of Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4 is almost here.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 was never going to last forever. In order for the start of Chapter 4 Season 2 to begin, Season 1 has to end. For those that are still racing to finish all their tasks, there’s still a little bit of gas left in the tank before Chapter 4 Season 1 finishes.

Chapter 4 Season 1 now has a new end date of Wednesday, March 8, 2023. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/J4Z9uLqmCp — Fortnite News (@FortniteBR) February 15, 2023

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is set to end on March 8, 2023. Word of the season’s end date was posted by the Fortnite News account on Twitter. Players should mark their calendar, as this is when it is all set to wrap up and a new season will usher in.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 kicked off in December 2022, which means players will have had roughly three months to engage with the new content on offer. As we wrote in December, this new Chapter in Fortnite introduced a whole lot of new and exciting elements for fans of the battle royale game to sink their teeth into.



Source: Epic Games

The Chapter introduced dirt bikes, Geralt from the Witcher, and a new map to fight on. This map was a mixture of realities following the Fracture event. There were a host of new weapons for players to use on this map too, including the Shockwave Hammer, Thunder Shotgun, Twin Mag SMG, and the Ex-Calibur Rifle.

Players got to toy with the new Augments system that drastically changed how to play. From faster reloads to free redeploys, Augments shook up the meta. However, the fun must come to an end in order for a new season to start. So between now and the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 end date on March 8, 2023, get in and tie up any loose ends.