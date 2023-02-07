The Witcher's Geralt brings his slaying ways to Fortnite today Leave your potions and poisons behind and bring only your swords and signs as you take up the mantle of Geralt in Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass!

The latest season of Fortnite has officially kicked off, and with it comes all new challenges and cosmetic rewards. This season, the prize is Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series. He comes to Fortnite through the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass alongside a collection of further cosmetic rewards player can earn if they buy into the pass this season.

Epic Games officially released the Geralt skin in Fortnite as part of the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass on February 7, 2023. He has a Quest page that players can unlock now to get some of the cosmetic rewards associated with him. This page includes quests that will unlock a Geralt skin, Muscle Memory Spray, Weapons of the Witcher Back Bling, Igni Sign Emote, and Witcher Silver Sword Pickaxe skin. Then, on February 28, 2023, players will be able to access a second page of Quests that will allow them to collect even more cosmetics if they’ve cleared the first Quest page.

Geralt of Rivia's Quest Pages are Battle Pass exclusives in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Source: Twitter

Geralt of Rivia is the latest iconic video game character to make his way over to Fortnite. Though he was teased as part of Chapter 4 Season 1, Geralt was unavailable to obtain up until now. Now he joins some fellow gritty classics such as Isaac Clarke, who came to Fortnite alongside the launch of the Dead Space remake, and the Doom Slayer from Doom 2016, who was a reward in last season’s Battle Pass.

If Fortnite players want to get their hands on Geralt, they’ll want to complete his Quest Page asap, and especially ahead of the second Quest page coming at the end of the month. Stay tuned for more details and further Fortnite coverage right here at Shacknews.