Nintendo reportedly meeting with external studios to develop games with its IP Ahead of the supposed next generation of the Switch console, Nintendo is said to be courting external devs to discuss using its IP in new games.

With the tempest of rumors running rampant in regards to the Nintendo Switch successor console, it looks like Nintendo may also be gearing up with other studios to ensure it has a healthy flow of games using various Nintendo IP. According to recent reporting, Nintendo has apparently been speaking with external studios about regular work on titles, but also about the possibility of developing games using Nintendo IP in an effort to boost its title releases in the near future.

Word of these conversations between Nintendo and other studios was reported via a feature on GamesIndustry.biz. According to Head of Games Christopher Dring, these talks about Nintendo IP going to the development of external developers are going on now:

Some of that is around publishing indie games, which Nintendo does from time-to-time, but it's also seeking studios that could work on some of its IP. Nintendo regularly works with third-party teams, including Bandai Namco, Team Ninja, Platinum Games, MercurySteam, WayForward and Grezzo. But the company is looking to add to that roster, and I know of three studios that are deep in conversation around making games based on Nintendo brands.

If Nintendo licenses IP out to external studios for development, we could see more releases in lesser-used IPs like Star Fox, Metroid, Kid Icarus, Earthbound/Mother, and more.

Source: Nintendo

Nintendo is notoriously stingy with its first-party titles and IP, so this may come as a surprise to fans, but it also adds fuel to the fire when talking about rumors of the next console generation for the Big N. If this turns out to be true, it may be that Nintendo is looking to expand its capabilities when it comes to creating titles, whether it’s for the next console generation or for the current and still highly successful Switch. It’s been previously said that among the veteran staff of Nintendo, bandwidth is already stretched thin and when working on big projects like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the team can’t work on other things. This may be the company’s answer to ensuring it continues to have a healthy flow of titles utilizing our favorite Nintendo brands.

It will remain to be seen what comes from this, but if Nintendo creates new partnerships this year, we may see expanded announcements and releases on Nintendo hardware in the years ahead. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and information.