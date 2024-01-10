New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Nintendo reportedly meeting with external studios to develop games with its IP

Ahead of the supposed next generation of the Switch console, Nintendo is said to be courting external devs to discuss using its IP in new games.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
1

With the tempest of rumors running rampant in regards to the Nintendo Switch successor console, it looks like Nintendo may also be gearing up with other studios to ensure it has a healthy flow of games using various Nintendo IP. According to recent reporting, Nintendo has apparently been speaking with external studios about regular work on titles, but also about the possibility of developing games using Nintendo IP in an effort to boost its title releases in the near future.

Word of these conversations between Nintendo and other studios was reported via a feature on GamesIndustry.biz. According to Head of Games Christopher Dring, these talks about Nintendo IP going to the development of external developers are going on now:

Nintendo's Star Fox, featuring Fox McCloud, Peppy Hare, Falco Lombardi, and Slippy Toad
If Nintendo licenses IP out to external studios for development, we could see more releases in lesser-used IPs like Star Fox, Metroid, Kid Icarus, Earthbound/Mother, and more.
Source: Nintendo

Nintendo is notoriously stingy with its first-party titles and IP, so this may come as a surprise to fans, but it also adds fuel to the fire when talking about rumors of the next console generation for the Big N. If this turns out to be true, it may be that Nintendo is looking to expand its capabilities when it comes to creating titles, whether it’s for the next console generation or for the current and still highly successful Switch. It’s been previously said that among the veteran staff of Nintendo, bandwidth is already stretched thin and when working on big projects like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the team can’t work on other things. This may be the company’s answer to ensuring it continues to have a healthy flow of titles utilizing our favorite Nintendo brands.

It will remain to be seen what comes from this, but if Nintendo creates new partnerships this year, we may see expanded announcements and releases on Nintendo hardware in the years ahead. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and information.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola