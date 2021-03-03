New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rumor: New Nintendo Switch coming in Q4 with 4K output, OLED screen

An updated version of the Nintendo Switch has been a talking point for a while now and it looks like it may become a reality this year.
Sam Chandler
14

The Nintendo Switch has been a world-class console and rumor has it the Big N is going to make it even more appealing for players. Reports have started to surface about a new Nintendo Switch, featuring 4K output and an OLED screen, coming before the end of the year.

nintendo switch 4k output oled screen rumor

A report by Takashi Mochizuki and Sohee Kim on Bloomberg on March 3, 2021, states that a new Nintendo Switch is set to be unveiled sometime this year. This new model will feature a 7-inch OLED screen designed by Samsung. While the screen will run at 720p in handheld, the report states that the new Switch will be able to output 4K resolution when docked.

According to the report, the screens are set to arrive at the assembling facility in July with goals to have the product on shelves before the end of the year. The people behind this rumor, who Bloomberg says wished to stay anonymous, say that there is a monthly target of “just under a million units”. This should ensure a considerable supply available in time for the holiday season.

If these reports are true, and Nintendo is working on a new Nintendo Switch, it will be interesting to see the design of the system. Current Nintendo Switch owners that are looking to upgrade will no doubt want to know whether or not the new Switch will function with their current docks and various accessories.

Recently, Reggie Fils-Aime has opened up about how the success of the Nintendo Switch made retirement an “easy” decision. It’s great to see this success steamroll into the recent anniversaries for Mario and Pokemon, the four-year anniversary of Breath of the Wild's release, as well as the increase to dividends for investors. Going forward, this new and updated version of the Nintendo Switch is bound to be a hot item this holiday season and well into the future. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for more news surrounding these new Nintendo Switch rumors.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 3, 2021 6:15 PM

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 3, 2021 5:32 PM

      New Nintendo Switch rumor time via Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-04/nintendo-plans-switch-model-with-bigger-samsung-oled-display

      New Switch model with a move from 6.2" 720p LCD to 7" 720p OLEDs produced by Samsung. A screen of that size would keep the chassis the same but with a slimmer bezel. A near 50% drop in OLED prices since the Switch launched is part of the reason for this move.

      They're talking about producing a million units per month starting in June, which would make for an extremely limited supply of only about five million units if it launches in November. I had no problem snagging a PS5, Xbox Series X, or even a GTX 3080. Getting one of these would be truly fucking difficult.

      No talk about internals but I believe that a 7nm or 8nm Tegra with performance comparable to the base PS4 as well as DLSS is very probable.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 3, 2021 5:33 PM

        I really hope that the OLED display is RGB stripe instead of Pentile. The difference in sharpness between the two is pretty extreme and would go a long way towards taking the curse off of 720p.

        • gmd legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          March 3, 2021 6:40 PM

          Samsung makes both stripe and pentile amoled for their mobile phones so who knows

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            March 3, 2021 6:48 PM

            Pentile at that size and pixel density would be pretty egregious; I'd be surprised if they did it.

            It matters a lot less at higher pixel densities.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
              reply
              March 3, 2021 6:51 PM

              Yeah, Pentile almost demands a 30% increase in pixel count to offset the loss in subpixels

      • megarust32 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 3, 2021 5:48 PM

        With another 720p handheld screen what are the chances for 4k docked?

        • megarust32 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          March 3, 2021 5:53 PM

          Maybe 120hz panel for handheld and 4k docked. Shoot for the moon!

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 3, 2021 5:55 PM

            That's a big drain on battery. Cost aside, I imagine its why there are 120hz screens on the iPad Pro but not on the iPhone.

            • megarust32 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              March 3, 2021 5:57 PM

              Make it toggleable! My pixel4 has it

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                reply
                March 3, 2021 6:01 PM

                First Google return I see on Pixel 4 battery life 120hz: "The major sticking points are battery life"

                Not happening lmao, that and the fact that Nintendo always wants to keep things as simple as possible.

                Best case would be for games to tell the hardware to change its refresh rate, and that's one more thing for devs to worry about. Even on the Xbox Series X that is an extreme edge use right now.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          March 3, 2021 5:54 PM

          The article mentioned 4k docked. 4k seems like a given since DLSS would be part of the package.

          720p handheld would be part cost cutting and part for battery life. 1080p has double the number of pixels as 720p but for games there is a negligible difference in returns at that size. Ultrasharp screens are super important for text but games at native 720p like Mario Kart already look great. I imagine that upgraded ports of Witcher 3 and Doom Eternal at 720p in handheld mode would look fantastic.

          With the state of Apple's mobile GPU tech from 2018 and what Nvidia has today, I'm basically expecting a portable PS4 Slim with 4K upscaling superior to PS4 Pro's checkerboarding built in. We'll see!

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 3, 2021 6:14 PM

        Can't wait to try every day for three months to acquire one

        • ariakaz legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          March 3, 2021 6:29 PM

          We’ve gotten practice with PS5 & 30X0 cards.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            March 3, 2021 6:39 PM

            I worry that I used up my supply of rocket sauce to secure two 3080s, a PS5, and an Xbox Series X, especially since all of those things have only gotten harder to buy in the new year

            • ariakaz legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              March 3, 2021 7:28 PM

              I got Ryzen 5600X, 3080 & PS5.

              It sucked having to check phone each time an alert went off. I even got up really early once for a rumored PS5 Target drop.

              In the end, Wal-Mart and Best Buy delivered. Amazon cancelled my first 3080 order that had gone through.

          • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            March 3, 2021 6:48 PM

            Fruitless practice so far for me.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 3, 2021 7:15 PM

      I will throw caution that Bloomberg's sources here have been off the mark before. Not that they aren't in the ballpark, but their last rumor of a switch pro was a couple years back.

