Rumor: New Nintendo Switch coming in Q4 with 4K output, OLED screen
An updated version of the Nintendo Switch has been a talking point for a while now and it looks like it may become a reality this year.
The Nintendo Switch has been a world-class console and rumor has it the Big N is going to make it even more appealing for players. Reports have started to surface about a new Nintendo Switch, featuring 4K output and an OLED screen, coming before the end of the year.
A report by Takashi Mochizuki and Sohee Kim on Bloomberg on March 3, 2021, states that a new Nintendo Switch is set to be unveiled sometime this year. This new model will feature a 7-inch OLED screen designed by Samsung. While the screen will run at 720p in handheld, the report states that the new Switch will be able to output 4K resolution when docked.
According to the report, the screens are set to arrive at the assembling facility in July with goals to have the product on shelves before the end of the year. The people behind this rumor, who Bloomberg says wished to stay anonymous, say that there is a monthly target of “just under a million units”. This should ensure a considerable supply available in time for the holiday season.
If these reports are true, and Nintendo is working on a new Nintendo Switch, it will be interesting to see the design of the system. Current Nintendo Switch owners that are looking to upgrade will no doubt want to know whether or not the new Switch will function with their current docks and various accessories.
Recently, Reggie Fils-Aime has opened up about how the success of the Nintendo Switch made retirement an “easy” decision. It’s great to see this success steamroll into the recent anniversaries for Mario and Pokemon, the four-year anniversary of Breath of the Wild's release, as well as the increase to dividends for investors. Going forward, this new and updated version of the Nintendo Switch is bound to be a hot item this holiday season and well into the future. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for more news surrounding these new Nintendo Switch rumors.
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Rumor: New Nintendo Switch coming in Q4 with 4K output, OLED screen
New Nintendo Switch rumor time via Bloomberg: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-04/nintendo-plans-switch-model-with-bigger-samsung-oled-display
New Switch model with a move from 6.2" 720p LCD to 7" 720p OLEDs produced by Samsung. A screen of that size would keep the chassis the same but with a slimmer bezel. A near 50% drop in OLED prices since the Switch launched is part of the reason for this move.
They're talking about producing a million units per month starting in June, which would make for an extremely limited supply of only about five million units if it launches in November. I had no problem snagging a PS5, Xbox Series X, or even a GTX 3080. Getting one of these would be truly fucking difficult.
No talk about internals but I believe that a 7nm or 8nm Tegra with performance comparable to the base PS4 as well as DLSS is very probable.
First Google return I see on Pixel 4 battery life 120hz: "The major sticking points are battery life"
Not happening lmao, that and the fact that Nintendo always wants to keep things as simple as possible.
Best case would be for games to tell the hardware to change its refresh rate, and that's one more thing for devs to worry about. Even on the Xbox Series X that is an extreme edge use right now.
The article mentioned 4k docked. 4k seems like a given since DLSS would be part of the package.
720p handheld would be part cost cutting and part for battery life. 1080p has double the number of pixels as 720p but for games there is a negligible difference in returns at that size. Ultrasharp screens are super important for text but games at native 720p like Mario Kart already look great. I imagine that upgraded ports of Witcher 3 and Doom Eternal at 720p in handheld mode would look fantastic.
With the state of Apple's mobile GPU tech from 2018 and what Nvidia has today, I'm basically expecting a portable PS4 Slim with 4K upscaling superior to PS4 Pro's checkerboarding built in. We'll see!
Honestly, I think RAM would become the biggest roadblock for visuals. Even if a new Switch had 6GB it would be less than the 8GB that the Xbox One and PS4 have, plus Switch games are generally smaller by avoiding large texture sizes. I suppose they could have new downloads for "New Switch" upgraded versions, but that would be on the developers.
From an earlier Bloomberg article in Sept
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-09/nintendo-said-to-boost-switch-production-by-another-20
