Rumor: New Nintendo Switch coming in Q4 with 4K output, OLED screen An updated version of the Nintendo Switch has been a talking point for a while now and it looks like it may become a reality this year.

The Nintendo Switch has been a world-class console and rumor has it the Big N is going to make it even more appealing for players. Reports have started to surface about a new Nintendo Switch, featuring 4K output and an OLED screen, coming before the end of the year.

A report by Takashi Mochizuki and Sohee Kim on Bloomberg on March 3, 2021, states that a new Nintendo Switch is set to be unveiled sometime this year. This new model will feature a 7-inch OLED screen designed by Samsung. While the screen will run at 720p in handheld, the report states that the new Switch will be able to output 4K resolution when docked.

According to the report, the screens are set to arrive at the assembling facility in July with goals to have the product on shelves before the end of the year. The people behind this rumor, who Bloomberg says wished to stay anonymous, say that there is a monthly target of “just under a million units”. This should ensure a considerable supply available in time for the holiday season.

If these reports are true, and Nintendo is working on a new Nintendo Switch, it will be interesting to see the design of the system. Current Nintendo Switch owners that are looking to upgrade will no doubt want to know whether or not the new Switch will function with their current docks and various accessories.

Recently, Reggie Fils-Aime has opened up about how the success of the Nintendo Switch made retirement an “easy” decision. It’s great to see this success steamroll into the recent anniversaries for Mario and Pokemon, the four-year anniversary of Breath of the Wild's release, as well as the increase to dividends for investors. Going forward, this new and updated version of the Nintendo Switch is bound to be a hot item this holiday season and well into the future. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for more news surrounding these new Nintendo Switch rumors.