New Resident Evil 4 achievements spark speculation about upcoming DLC Resident Evil fans spotted the new achievements added on RE4's Steam page have players hoping that DLC like Separate Ways may be coming.

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 blew away expectations earlier this year and gave us an incredible new take on what was already one of the best action-horror games ever. That said, new achievements that have just been spotted for the PC Steam version of the game have fans hoping a sweet deal is about to get sweeter. The appearance of the new achievements has led to belief that Capcom could be announcing DLC for the game soon.

The new achievements for the Resident Evil 4 remake were spotted on SteamDB, as reported by Wario64. Resident Evil 4 should have around 40 trophies or achievements on any available platform. Recently, however, seven more trophies lines were added to Resident Evil 4. The contents of all of them are currently hidden, leading fans to speculate that Capcom is preparing a major update for the game that may be revealed in the near future.

Resident Evil 4's achievements list on its SteamDB page show that the game seems to be getting a major update soon.

Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 was an absolutely stellar upgrade over the original game. Where we originally wondered how much Capcom could really improve on what was already a good thing, we were left stunned and giving the game our highest review score yet. One of the only caveats to that was that the DLC included with the original game was missing. The Mercenaries eventually arrived as a free update on Resident Evil 4, but Ada’s Separate Ways campaign has remained unaccounted for.

Could the latest update to Resident Evil 4’s achievements be making way for a Separate Ways DLC announcement? Nothing is official yet, but it seems clear Capcom is prepping a big update for the game. Stay tuned as we follow this story for further updates to this story as they happen.