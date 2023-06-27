Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

New Resident Evil 4 achievements spark speculation about upcoming DLC

Resident Evil fans spotted the new achievements added on RE4's Steam page have players hoping that DLC like Separate Ways may be coming.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
1

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 blew away expectations earlier this year and gave us an incredible new take on what was already one of the best action-horror games ever. That said, new achievements that have just been spotted for the PC Steam version of the game have fans hoping a sweet deal is about to get sweeter. The appearance of the new achievements has led to belief that Capcom could be announcing DLC for the game soon.

The new achievements for the Resident Evil 4 remake were spotted on SteamDB, as reported by Wario64. Resident Evil 4 should have around 40 trophies or achievements on any available platform. Recently, however, seven more trophies lines were added to Resident Evil 4. The contents of all of them are currently hidden, leading fans to speculate that Capcom is preparing a major update for the game that may be revealed in the near future.

Resident Evil 4's achievements list on its SteamDB page
Resident Evil 4's achievements list on its SteamDB page show that the game seems to be getting a major update soon.
Source: Capcom

Resident Evil 4 was an absolutely stellar upgrade over the original game. Where we originally wondered how much Capcom could really improve on what was already a good thing, we were left stunned and giving the game our highest review score yet. One of the only caveats to that was that the DLC included with the original game was missing. The Mercenaries eventually arrived as a free update on Resident Evil 4, but Ada’s Separate Ways campaign has remained unaccounted for.

Could the latest update to Resident Evil 4’s achievements be making way for a Separate Ways DLC announcement? Nothing is official yet, but it seems clear Capcom is prepping a big update for the game. Stay tuned as we follow this story for further updates to this story as they happen.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola