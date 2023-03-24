Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Resident Evil 4 The Mercenaries free DLC coming early April

Capcom has set a date on The Mercenaries DLC that will bring players the popular time attack mode.
TJ Denzer
Image via Capcom
1

The Mercenaries was always a delightful addendum to the overall Resident Evil 4 package, and now it will hopefully be the same with the remake. Capcom had previously confirmed that The Mercenaries would be coming to the new Resident Evil 4 as free DLC for all owners of the game, but now we have a date. It’s coming quick, too. The Resident Evil 4 The Mercenaries free DLC will launch in an update coming in early April 2023.

Capcom announced the release date for The Mercenaries DLC with Resident Evil 4’s launch trailer on March 24, 2023. It was there that Capcom revealed that The Mercenaries mode will come to the Resident Evil 4 remake as free DLC on April 7, 2023. As long as you have a copy of the game on whatever platform available, you’ll be able to play The Mercenaries at no extra cost when the update launches.

Source: Capcom

The Mercenaries has been an off-and-on staple of the Resident Evil games for a long time. It’s a time attack mode in which players pick one of several characters, pick a location, and try to survive and slay as many enemies as possible within the time limit. By killing enemies in close order, you could build up a combo multiplier and score points for further uplocks in the game. It was previously confirmed to be returning for the Resident Evil 4 remake during a PlayStation State of Play back in February. The mode has recently seen action in the likes of Resident Evil Village, where players can play as Ethan, Dimetrescu, Chris Redfield, and Heisenberg, and in Resident Evil 4 VR on Oculus Quest 2, which is largely similar to the 2005 version.

With The Mercenaries returning to Resident Evil 4 in April, it will be just one more thing to make an already perfect package all the more fun after you roll credits. Be sure to check out our other Resident Evil 4 coverage, including guides for the game.

