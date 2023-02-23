Capcom confirms The Mercenaries extra mode for Resident Evil 4 remake At the end of the latest trailer for Resident Evil 4, Capcom teased that The Mercenaries extra mode would be included in the remake.

The Resident Evil 4 remake is set to bring one of the best games of the franchise to modern audiences with a wealth of upgrades and improvements. However, one thing that will remain intact is the beloved extra mode, The Mercenaries. The PlayStation State of Play showed off an extended look at the game, but right at the end of the trailer was a delightful tease of The Mercenaries mode, which will come out with Resident Evil 4 when it launches in March 2023.

Capcom teased The Mercenaries during the PlayStation State of Play presentation on February 23, 2023. During the presentation, we got a very good look at gameplay, cutscenes, and characters in the Resident Evil 4 remake, including the first looks at Krauser and various encounters between him and Leon. We also got to see more of Luis, Sadler, Salazar, Ashley, and Ada in a variety of gameplay. However, hiding at the end of the trailer was a tease for The Mercenaries extra mode.

The Mercenaries has been a beloved extra mode in many Resident Evil games and is confirmed to be making a return in Resident Evil 4 remake.

Source: Capcom

This should come as a delightful surprise to anyone who enjoyed the extra content in the original Resident Evil 4. The Mercenaries has been a staple of the Resident Evil series since it first appeared in Resident Evil 3’s PS1 launch in 1999. It has since been included in various capacities in other Resident Evil games, including Resident Evil Village. Resident Evil 4 arguably had one of the most fleshed-out versions of this mode, so getting it back in the remake is exciting to say the least.

