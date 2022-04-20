Resident Evil 4 VR The Mercenaries free update out now on Quest 2 The wait is over for those who wanted to enjoy The Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil 4 VR. The latest update has brought the mode to Quest 2.

Resident Evil 4 VR just got an update that adds The Mercenaries mode for free. One of the biggest questions on the minds of folks since Resident Evil 4 VR launched on the Quest 2 was, “where are the extra modes?” While Resident Evil 4 VR has the entirety of the original game, it was missing the extra context such as Assignment: Ada, the Separate Ways extra campaign, and The Mercenaries mode. Fortunately, Armature and Meta have been working to bring The Mercenaries over to the game and now it’s here.

The free update that added The Mercenaries mode to Resident Evil 4 VR was revealed and released during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase on April 20, 2022. Downloadable on the Meta Quest 2, the update allows owners of Resident Evil 4 VR to access The Mercenaries extra mode at no additional cost. The whole mode is intact, including being able to play as Leon Kennedy, Ada Wong, Krauser, HUNK, and Albert Wesker as you gun down Ganados and rack up points and try to survive against a ticking clock.

In addition to the core components of The Mercenaries mode remaining intact, this latest update to Resident Evil 4 VR also brings a new Challenges Mode, featuring 20 all-new ways to test yourself. Through it, players can unlock various bonuses that can used in both Mercenaries and the regular campaign, such as Big Head mode and golden weapon skins. These should provide some fun replayabillity and trials as players aim to complete each challenge and earn the rewards associated with them.

Resident Evil 4 VR's The Mercenaries mode is a score attack game with various levels and challenge that also lets players play as various characters like Krauser.

Even without The Mercenaries, Resident Evil 4 VR won our hearts back in 2021 with its faithful recreation of the original game in a VR setting, earning the Shacknews Award for Best VR Game of 2021. With the promised Mercenaries mode finally having arrived, an already great thing is only getting better. If you have Resident Evil 4 VR on Quest 2, then you should be able to check out the free Mercenaries update as of today.