Microsoft reportedly working on Windows handheld mode for devices like Steam Deck As seen in a recently leaked video, Microsoft appears to be working on the creation of an optimized Windows 11 UI for handheld devices like Steam Deck.

Microsoft appears to be working on (or at least interested in exploring further) a handheld mode for devices like Steam Deck featuring optimized Windows 11 UI. While not something that’s been explicitly revealed by Microsoft itself, an early prototype of this “handheld mode” concept was recently leaked on Twitter by h0x0d and reported only by outlets like The Verge.

According to The Verge, the video dates back to last September and comes as part of a hackathon at Microsoft where employees had the opportunity to present some of their ideas for a chance at receiving support from Microsoft executives. In the video, a Windows handheld mode prototype from Microsoft senior UX designer, Dorothy Feng, is what’s referenced.

Seen with the prototype are features like a launcher able to open games from Steam, Epic Games Store, PC Game Pass, and more. The prototype also offers keyboard optimization for Steam Deck that can be navigated with a controller, along with highly requested features like a floating taskbar.

Speaking of Steam Deck, the team working on the hackathon prototype dipped into development work focused on creating a way to use Steam Deck controls across Windows as well. As of right now, optimization of Windows 11 on handheld devices like Steam Deck remains a prototype.

However, as pointed out by The Verge, it’s something that’s clearly supported by a number of employees at Microsoft. With enough support, and development work by Microsoft employees like what was seen in the leaked video, it could very well become something rolled out by the company in the future.

With that, we’re curious to hear your thoughts on the subject. Do you think Microsoft would do well to explore the idea of a handheld mode for devices like Steam Deck featuring optimized Windows 11 UI more in the future? Let us know in Chatty! For more on Microsoft, catch up with some of our previous coverage as well, including Joseph Staten leaving Xbox Publishing, and how Microsoft is building its own mobile app store to compete with Apple and Google.