Persona 3 website domain change fuels rumors of a remake Atlus seems to have changed its website domain for Persona 3 in a way that coincides with previous new releases in the Persona franchise.

It’s been a while since we saw anything new in the Persona franchise from Sega and Atlus, but that might be changing soon. Steely-eyed Persona fans took notice of a recent website domain purchase from Atlus which seemed to change the name of a domain previously reserved for Persona 3. The change in domain has fans speculating that a remake of Persona 3 may be announced in the near future.

This domain change by Atlus was spotted by multiple outlets, including Persona Central. According to observers, Atlus changed the Persona 3 Japanese website’s name to P3RE.JP. While there is nothing active when that web domain is searched at the time of this writing, the domain change coincides with previous activity from Atlus in which it changed or purchased website domains for games just ahead of their announcement and release. There have also been rumors of a Persona 3 remake running around the community for a while, running under the alleged titles “Persona 3 Remake” (which would fit the domain name) or “Persona 3 Reload,” the last of which seems to pertain to the controversial gun-like Evokers the characters use to draw out their personas in the game.

The P3RE.JP domain change by Atlus has many Persona fans speculating that a remake of the third game may be coming.

Source: Persona Central

The last major release in the Persona series was Persona 5 Royal, which offered more content on the original game and even added new endings for players to discover. However, remasters of Persona 3 FES and Persona 4 Golden also launched on modern platforms and did fairly well. In many of these instances, a website domain change or purpose happened ahead of the game’s official announcement. So with the recent change, fans are feeling confident Atlus will have something to show soon.

It will remain to be seen if the rumors and the patterns hold up for a Persona 3 remake announcement, but if it happens, you’ll hear about it here at Shacknews. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for updates.