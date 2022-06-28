Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Persona 5 Royal is coming to Nintendo Switch in October 2022

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden were also confirmed to be coming to coming to the platform later on.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
1

Players have been asking for the Persona series, and especially Persona 5, on Nintendo Switch for a very long time. However, with the games suddenly moving to various new platforms such as Xbox and Game Pass, hope stayed alive and today on the Nintendo Direct Mini, it was rewarded. We learned that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, and what’s more, Persona 5 is launching in October 2022.

The Persona series coming to Switch and Persona 5 Royal’s release date on the platform were revealed during the Nintendo Mini Direct presentation on June 28, 2022. All three games will be coming to the Nintendo Switch eventually, but it will start with Persona 5 Royal. Persona 5 will launch on the Nintendo Switch on October 21, 2022. What’s more, all of these games will be their final forms, meaning that a great deal of DLC, story extensions, and further features are coming along with them to provide Switch players with the best experience of all three games.

According to the Nintendo Direct Mini, Persona 5 Royal will arrive on the Switch in October where Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will come to Switch later.
The Persona series has had quite the season. After literal years of players asking for the Persona games to finally come to further platforms, many fans are finally getting their wish. Persona 3, 4, and 5 weren’t just confirmed for Nintendo Switch today after all. The games are also coming to Xbox consoles and the Xbox Game Pass. That means Persona 5 Royal in particular will pretty much be on all major platforms once it launches on the Nintendo Switch in October.

We know Persona 5 Royal is coming later this year, but there were no dates for Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden on the Nintendo Switch at this time. Stay tuned for more details and release dates as these games make their way to the Nintendo Switch in the near future.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since.

