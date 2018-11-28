New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How Batman: Arkham Knight Fails Gotham

Batman: Arkham Knight was one of the most anticipated releases of the summer, but it ultimately turned out to be a disappointing conclusion to the Arkham trilogy. Here are some of the big ways the Dark Knight's master plan got in its own way, proving that Batman's worst enemy is himself.

