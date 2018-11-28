Suicide Squad game teased for reveal by Rocksteady later this August
Batman Arkham veteran developers Rocksteady are teasing a new game focused on Suicide Squad and it appears it will be revealed in late August.
If Superman: World's Finest exists, could we finally get a good Superman game?
A report suggests that Rocksteady is working on an incredibly ambitious and massive title for the legendary superhero. Can the great dev team keep Superman from being video game kryptonite?
C'mon! That's pocket change for gamers, right?
The Batman: Arkham Knight DLC has put us in the face-kicking boots of Harley Quinn, Red Hood and Batgirl, but somehow we're left wanting more. Nate delves into the Batman universe to uncover the DLC Arkham Knight needs to truly make an impressive finale.
Batman: Arkham Knight has had a rough launch, but it still a game we keep coming back to despite its faults. Here are some of the big reasons why it's worth going back to Gotham one last time.
Batman: Arkham Knight was one of the most anticipated releases of the summer, but it ultimately turned out to be a disappointing conclusion to the Arkham trilogy. Here are some of the big ways the Dark Knight's master plan got in its own way, proving that Batman's worst enemy is himself.
Scour the streets of Gotham to unearth and locate every Riddler trophy hidden throughout the city.
Batman: Arkham Knight is suffering from major performance issues on the PC. Here are some tips on how to get the game working right, so you can spend less time toying around with settings and more time busting heads.
Batman: The Arkham Knight may have a new release date, if a Microsoft store listing is accurate.