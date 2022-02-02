Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League reportedly misses 2022 target Sources familiar with the project believe the game has been delayed into 2023.

It’s been a few long years since the last time we got a new game release from Rocksteady. The fabled studio last made big headlines upon the release of Arkham Knight back in 2015. The game ended up being the only new title the studio shipped during the console generation and fans have been hungry for more out of the studio ever since. It was revealed in 2020 that Rocksteady had been hard at work on a new game in the DC Universe that follows the exploits of the most dysfunctional hero group in comic history. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice league was originally slated for a 2022 launch, but those familiar with development are now reporting that the release has been knocked back into 2023.

The news first popped up over at Bloomberg from reporter Jason Schreier. Many expected Kill the Justice League to be Warner Bros. Games’ showcase title for the year, but now that duty will fall to either LEGO Star Wars or Hogwarts Legacy. If Rocksteady’s latest does in fact ship sometime in 2023, it will mark an eight-year gap between releases. If the hype surrounding the studio’s big return was already strong based on their track record, the extended wait has surely added to the anticipation.

It was less than two months ago when Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady showed off the first gameplay footage from Kill the Justice League during the 2021 Game Awards webcast. The game has big ambitions, mixing a next-gen open world with cooperative action chaos. Rocksteady shook up the video game landscape with the release of Batman: Arkham Asylum and its then-novel approach to 3D brawling that has since been copied by just about everyone else in some form or another.

While Warner Bros. Games have not made this news official themselves, we’d expect to see an official announcement sooner or later, potentially with other news on the game the publisher expects to have ready by the end of 2022.