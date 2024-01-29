Suicide Squad early access pulled offline after bug completes game on login The deluxe edition early access was available for about an hour before Rocksteady was forced to perform emergency server maintenance.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s early access period has begun if you bought the Deluxe Edition of the game, but it didn’t kick off smoothly. In fact, just an hour after launch, a bug was discovered that completes the entire story for players when they log in. With such an intense bug in play, Rocksteady and WB Games have taken the game offline for emergency server maintenance to fix the bug and restore player accounts back to normal.

The discovery and results of this bug were shared in a tweet by Rocksteady shortly after Suicide Squad’s launch via the game’s official Twitter. It plainly states that the issue found accidentally causes players to end up with a complete story mode before they’ve even played.

We’re aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion.



To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers.



During this time the game will be unavailable. We expect this to take several hours and will update once we have more information.



We apologise for the inconvenience.

It sounds like a pretty nasty bug to say the least, and another bump on the road since Suicide Squad was first revealed. The game was originally supposed to come out in 2022. However, a series of delays pushed it all the way back to 2024. Even then, previews were offered to a very small set of media outlets, but some of them didn’t speak highly of it. That leads up to now where many outlets (including Shacknews) don’t have review keys to cover the game ahead of its launch.

There have been a few red flags for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but this game completion bug marks one of the most troubling sign yet for what the game will be like when it comes out. There’s a chance it could be turn things around once the maintenance is done and that bug is squashed, but with no reviews available, it’s not looking promising. Stay tuned as we continue to follow Suicide Squad for more news and updates.