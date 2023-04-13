Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to 2024 Rocksteady describes the decision as tough, but necessary in order to provide 'the best quality experience for players.'

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has had a rocky go of it when it comes to pinning down a release date. Originally, the game was set to be released in 2022 before being delayed to May 26, 2023. Earlier in March of this year, reports began to emerge suggesting the game could end up being delayed yet again.

While not explicitly confirmed at that time, the news of another potential delay didn’t come as much of a surprise given the less than stellar reception the extended gameplay demo received after its showing during February’s State of Play.

This rumored delay has now been confirmed by Rocksteady, with the game’s release officially being pushed back to 2024. On the social media accounts for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the following was noted in regards to the reason for the game’s latest delay:

We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players. Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience, and understanding. There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year.

For those unfamiliar, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a third-person shooter, action-adventure game being developed by Rocksteady Studios, the team who previously worked on the acclaimed Batman: Arkham series.

On the Steam page for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it’s noted that the game allows players to “discover the origins of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X (a.k.a. the Suicide Squad) as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark begrudgingly embark on their mission to take down the World’s Greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League.”

For more on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, check out the game’s official website. Also be sure to brush up on some of our previous coverage, including the initial reports in March of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League being delayed again, and details on the high-flying action in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League shown during the February State of Play.