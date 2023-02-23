Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay shows high-flying action Rocksteady has shown an extended look at gameplay in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the next game from Rocksteady Studiods, the folks behind the beloved Batman Arkham games. Finally set to release this year, the game was spotlighted during the latest PlayStation State of Play. This new look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showed off gameplay, as well as features and cosmetics.

The extended gameplay video for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League focuses on the different members of Task Force X and their functionality in gameplay. We see that there is a lot of verticality in the game, with characters swinging from flying drones as they fire weapons and quickly traverse the city of Metropolis. The city has been infiltrated by Brainiac, who has also managed to infiltrate the minds of the Justice League. We see a lot of alien enemies, as well as multiple cutscenes featuring The Flash and Wonder Woman.

A big part of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be in its gear and upgrade systems. The new video shows the loadout screen, with weapons having rarity and unique attributes that influence combat. There is also a Battle Pass mechanic, and there are a lot of cosmetics for players to unlock for the various members of the squad.

Rocksteady Games has also confirmed its plans to support Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League long after its release, promising that players will have reasons to play after completing the story. Interestingly enough, the developer also confirmed that it plans to add more playable characters to the game in the future. As we await more details on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League ahead of its May 26 launch, stick with Shacknes. We’ve also got all of the news from today’s PlayStation State of Play.