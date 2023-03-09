Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League reportedly delayed to later this year Previously scheduled for a May release, Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game has apparently been delayed again.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is the next comic book video game from Rocksteady Studios, the team behind the Batman Arkham games. While the game was set to be released this May after being delayed out of 2022. Now, it looks like that release date is shifting once more. According to a new report, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has been delayed again following a poor response to its recent gameplay showcase.

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier reported today that Warner Bros. Games had delayed Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad video game from its May 2023 release date. This apparently comes as a direct result of the fan response to the recent State of Play Showcase, in which Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was heavily featured. The game was revealed to be a game as a service, with gear scores, battle passes, and other elements that audiences were not very fond of.



Source: Rocksteady Studios

The extended gameplay look at Kill The Justice League also highlighted some high-flying combat, with characters soaring through the air and using guns as their primary weapons. It was criticized as being a bit to paint-by-numbers and inside the box, especially for a studio that revolutionized superhero games a decade and a half ago.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was originally set to release in 2022, but slid into a May 2023 release date. If the report is accurate, that release date could be on the move yet again.

There is no new release date shared in the report, but the current idea is that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will be released sometime down the road in 2023. Neither WB Games or Rocksteady have made any official announcements about the game’s release date or a possible delay. We’ll be sure to update this article with new information if that changes.