Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hunts for heroes in 2022 The Suicide Squad may have encountered their toughest target to date. They're out to 'Kill the Justice League' in 2022, as revealed at DC Fandome.

DC Fandome has been an incredible experience for comic book fans, as they've seen their favorite superheroes leap onto movies, TV, comic books (yes, those too), and even video games. In fact, there's one more gaming announcement left for today and it's the long-anticipated next project for Rocksteady Studios. And indeed, it's time to get to know the Suicide Squad, as players got to see more of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The trailer sees the Suicide Squad assembled. The team is comprised of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. They're gathered in Metropolis where they find one of Brainiac's ships lying dormant in the middle of the city. The team takes out a slew of Brainiac's forces until their real target arrives. It turns out to be Superman, who's seen melting a civilian with his heat vision. How we all got here? Well, that remains to be seen.

Among the interesting items to note from Saturday's presentation is that Rocksteady confirmed that Suicide Squad would take place within the universe of the Batman Arkham series. That seems to be in contrast with Gotham Knights, which appears to be in its own continuity. In terms of gameplay, Rocksteady is looking to aim at Arkham-style combat, but with each character utilizing their distinct skill set. While it's possible to approach this as a single-player game, Suicide Squad will be playable as a four-player co-op game. If you do decide to go it alone, the other three squad members will be controlled by AI with players able to switch around between characters at any time.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had been teased for several weeks, starting with a tease from the Rocksteady Twitter account. Prior to today, nothing concrete about the game was known. Although with a title like "Kill the Justice League," it was fairly easy to guess what players would be getting themselves into.

While there are a lot of details to be filled in regarding the story and how the Arkham-verse found itself in this situation, there will be plenty of time to fill in those blanks. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice is set to release in 2022. Look for it to hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.