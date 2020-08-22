New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hunts for heroes in 2022

The Suicide Squad may have encountered their toughest target to date. They're out to 'Kill the Justice League' in 2022, as revealed at DC Fandome.
Ozzie Mejia
1

DC Fandome has been an incredible experience for comic book fans, as they've seen their favorite superheroes leap onto movies, TV, comic books (yes, those too), and even video games. In fact, there's one more gaming announcement left for today and it's the long-anticipated next project for Rocksteady Studios. And indeed, it's time to get to know the Suicide Squad, as players got to see more of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The trailer sees the Suicide Squad assembled. The team is comprised of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. They're gathered in Metropolis where they find one of Brainiac's ships lying dormant in the middle of the city. The team takes out a slew of Brainiac's forces until their real target arrives. It turns out to be Superman, who's seen melting a civilian with his heat vision. How we all got here? Well, that remains to be seen.

Among the interesting items to note from Saturday's presentation is that Rocksteady confirmed that Suicide Squad would take place within the universe of the Batman Arkham series. That seems to be in contrast with Gotham Knights, which appears to be in its own continuity. In terms of gameplay, Rocksteady is looking to aim at Arkham-style combat, but with each character utilizing their distinct skill set. While it's possible to approach this as a single-player game, Suicide Squad will be playable as a four-player co-op game. If you do decide to go it alone, the other three squad members will be controlled by AI with players able to switch around between characters at any time.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League had been teased for several weeks, starting with a tease from the Rocksteady Twitter account. Prior to today, nothing concrete about the game was known. Although with a title like "Kill the Justice League," it was fairly easy to guess what players would be getting themselves into.

While there are a lot of details to be filled in regarding the story and how the Arkham-verse found itself in this situation, there will be plenty of time to fill in those blanks. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice is set to release in 2022. Look for it to hit PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

